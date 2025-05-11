"Its happening too much" - Bruno Fernandes explains where Manchester United have to improve after loss to West Ham

Bruno Fernandes has questioned the Manchester United players for their lack of composure in front of the goal against West Ham United on Sunday. He believes that they are creating enough chances, but are unable to convert them in the game.

Speaking to MUTV after their 2-0 defeat against West Ham United, Fernandes stated that Manchester United conceded when they were in full control. He added that it was a disappointing result as they could not finish their chances in the game. He said via MEN:

"Obviously, it is a very disappointing result at home. We wanted to win the game after the last game in the Europa League. We were very confident. We created enough opportunities to score goals and be in front. After we didn't score, we ended up conceding in a moment where we were in full control of the game and that has happened a lot for us this season."

"We have been in control of games and conceded from a little bit of a struggle in the box. We know that we need to improve a lot in the Premier League. We need to be much more aggressive, get into their box much more, be more dangerous and be more effective."

"We did create a lot of chances but we couldn't finish them today. If we had put one or two of them in the back of the net, the game could have changed completely. In the end, you end up in a game where they have a lot of counters. But we still got more chances and we couldn't be effective enough."

Manchester United lost 2-0 at Old Trafford to West Ham United on Sunday, May 11th. Tomas Soucek scored the opening goal in the first half, before Jarrod Bowen sealed the win in the second half.

Manchester United suffer 17th loss of Premier League season

Ruben Amorim has taken responsibility for the 2-0 loss to West Ham United. He stated that there was a lack of urgency in defense and claimed that they play better in the Europa League than in the league.

He said via Sky Sports:

"I am responsible for that. It is frustrating because we are so near the goals. We have such a lack of urgency to protect our goal. This is week by week. We don't play so well in the Europa League but we have a different sense of urgency."

Manchester United are now 16th in the Premier League table with two matches left in the season. The highest they can finish this season is 14th, if they win their last two matches and others drop points.

