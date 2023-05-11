"It’s time to talk" - Former Manchester United star wants Marcus Rashford dropping from the starting XI

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker has called for Marcus Rashford to be dropped from the starting XI. He believes that the forward is not adding anything to the team and should be benched for the next few games.

Rashford has scored twice and assisted as many times in his last 10 appearances for the Red Devils. Overall, he has scored 16 goals in 33 league games this season. He has been leading their attack this season since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in November last year.

However, the current form is a worry for Parker, and he believes it is time for the Englishman to be benched. He told BonusBetCodes:

"It's time to talk about whether Marcus Rashford deserves to be in the starting lineup. We can no longer avoid that conversation. His goals have dried up and scoring goals is his biggest strength."

He added:

"Is he really looking like a player who is going to score a goal? I think we have to say no. Is he creating anything? No. Is he really affecting other teams? I think the answer is no to be perfectly honest. He wasn't there against Brighton or West Ham."

Rashford is yet to pen a new deal at Old Trafford and is entering the final 12 months of his contract. Overall, he has scored 29 goals in 53 games across competitions for Manchester United this season.

Marcus Rashford is not using his strengths, says former Manchester United star

Paul Parker has gone on to claim that Marcus Rashford's main issue at Manchester United is not using his strengths. He wants the forward to interact more with his teammates and make the ones around him better.

In the interview with BonusBetCodes, Parker added:

"He has strengths but he doesn't want to use them. His strength is to run in behind and take on players, beat opponents and he is not doing that. He can't play in the middle and the manager knows that."

He added:

"He needs to interact more with his teammates. He is not making them better and all the other players like Antony, Sancho and Weghorst must think inside of themselves: Why is Rashford staying on when he in fact should be the one subbed off?"

Manchester United are still fighting for a place in the top four and are in the driver's seat right now. They are fourth in the Premier League table, a point ahead of Liverpool, with a game in hand.

