Ivan Toney shuts down Instagram troll with brutal ‘your mum’ dig after bookmakers comment 

Brentford striker Ivan Toney responded brutally to a social media troll who was making a joke about the betting allegations against the 26-year-old. Toney was charged with 232 violations of the FA's betting rules last year. The case is currently under investigation.

Seven weeks ago, Toney took to Instagram to post an image of him walking down the street. In the caption, the striker wrote:

"I be chillin."

An Instagram user commented on the post five weeks ago:

"On you way to the bookies?"

Toney replied to that comment, writing:

"Nah your mums gaff."

Ivan Toney has been in fine form for Brentford this season, scoring 15 goals and providing four assists in 23 games across competitions. His brutal takedown off the comment has been doing the rounds on social media, with screenshots circulating on Twitter as well.

Brentford released a statement after Ivan Toney received racial abuse on Instagram following Arsenal draw

Arsenal FC v Brentford FC - Premier League

Brentford recently released a statement as Toney was the subject of racist messages after their 1-1 Premier League away draw against Arsenal.

Toney scored Brentford's equalizer in the clash at the Emirates and the Bees condemned the racist abuse he received after the game on Instagram.

Brentford's statement read (via BBC):

"How many times does this need to happen? We are disgusted and saddened that Ivan has had to deal with this yet again. We will not tolerate it and we will do everything we can to pursue the individuals involved."

Arsenal also released a statement on the matter, writing:

"We stand with Ivan Toney and are working with Brentford to identify those who sent racist abuse. At Arsenal we condemn all forms of discrimination and take a zero-tolerance approach. We will apply the strongest possible action to anyone we can identify sending hateful messages."

Brentford are currently ninth in the Premier League table with 35 points on the board after 23 league matches. Toney has scored 14 goals and provided three assists in 21 league matches this campaign.

Poll : 0 votes