Jack Wilshere names Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's successor as Arsenal captain

Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has waded into the debate on who should replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as Arsenal captain. The 29-year old has been training at London Colney, Arsenal's training ground, in order to revive his career after failed stints at West Ham and Bournemouth.

Wilshere also offered his opinion on who should be Arsenal's next club captain following Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's dismissal from the role. Speaking to talkSPORT, Wilshere said:

“I don’t think you have to be that vocal. Do you have to be that vocal now to be a captain? There are different types of captains where you lead with the way you play. Lacazette was different class (against West Ham). He would be a contender.”

Alexandre Lacazette is 30-years old and is currently enjoying his fifth season at the Emirates, making him one of the most experienced players in the Arsenal squad and a good captaincy candidate.

Arteta recently cleared the air as to who should wear the captain's badge. He told Arsenal's official website:

"Well we have the leadership group and we have different players who have been nominated to be captain, in the last game it was Laca, we had had Granit who has been captain as well, so we will follow that. It is a really unpleasant situation and it is not the moment to any rash decision. That leadership group is really strong, it is the one that communicates with myself and the coaching staff and with the club in a really strong and clear way and we are going to continue that."

Lacazette has already worn the armband for Arsenal on previous occassions

He continued:

"That is one of the decisions we make, to make that group a little bit better and try to educate them and try to get the right feedback all the time and build the trust and a strong culture around the club. It is working really well so we will continue to do that."

Benjamin White, Kieran Tierney, Gabriel Magalhaes, Martin Odegaard and Aaron Ramsdale are the other Arsenal players who have been tipped to replace Aubameyang as club captain.

Wilshere seeking to keep his career alive

The Hale End graduate has is fighting to revive his career following a tumultuous run-in with injuries. Wilshere, 29, made 125 Arsenal appearances and was often a dependable member of the squad when fit.

However, after Unai Emery replaced Arsene Wenger as Arsenal manager, the new boss deemed Wilshere's excessive time spent on the sidelines untenable and allowed the midfielder to seek first-team football elsewhere.

But Wilshere was unable to enjoy much play time at either FC Bournemouth or West Ham United. He was contemplating retirement until Mikel Arteta opened Arsenal's doors to his former team-mate to train with the first team and finish up his coaching badges.

Wilshere grabbed the opportunity with both hands. Since joining in the summer, he's often been praised as the hardest trainer at Hale End. He also seems to be enjoying his football once more and has taken on some punditory work following his renaissance.

