Jadon Sancho has accepted that he has experienced a tough season after a summer of being linked with Manchester United. The Borussia Dortmund player was widely expected to shift base to Old Trafford, but a move never materialised.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had reportedly earmarked the Englishman as his number one priority in the summer. Sancho was supposed to be the answer to the right-wing woes that have plagued Manchester United for ages. The Norwegian had planned on unleashing an attack comprising Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho, as fans around the world waited with bated breath for the Englishman to arrive.

Unfortunately, the summer turned out to be a wrecking ball of agony that broke the hearts of Manchester United fans. The Red Devils refused to match Borussia Dortmund’s £108 million valuation of the player and ultimately walked away from the deal.

While the Premier League side have been left to rue their decision after an indifferent start to the new season, it appears that the failed transfer got to Jadon Sancho as well.

Manchester United target Jadon Sancho hopes to get back to his best soon

All the speculations linking Jadon Sancho to Manchester United seemed to have adversely affected the Englishman because he has endured an uncharacteristically poor start to the season.

Sancho is yet to score in the Bundesliga, and Dortmund manager Lucien Favre and the club's sporting director Michael Zorc are both worried about his form.

However, the Englishman did manage to get on the scoresheet against Club Brugge in Borussia Dortmund's 3-0 victory in the UEFA Champions League. And now, Sancho seems to have accepted for the first time that he has been going through a difficult time.

The Englishman revealed that it has been a 'hard' situation for him recently but expressed belief that he would return to form soon. Sancho said in this regard:

"I am just happy that I am playing. I have coaches and teammates that believe in me. Recently, it's been a hard situation for me. But it's all about how I come back and have performances like this (against Brugge). They will hopefully get me back to the top, how I was playing before."

Jadon Sancho also expressed his delight at Erling Haaland winning the Golden Boy Award. The Norwegian pipped a host of talented youngsters, that included Mason Greenwood of Manchester United and Jadon Sancho among others, to win the coveted honour.

The Englishman praised Haaland’s work ethic and said that his teammate deserves the award, saying in this regard:

"He deserves the Golden Boy award. He works hard on and off the pitch. He deserves everything that is coming his way."