Jadon Sancho, Anthony Martial and more: List of players Roy Keane and Gary Neville want Manchester United to get rid of comes to light

Gary Neville and Roy Keane want Manchester United to get rid of a handful of first-team players as Sir Jim Ratcliffe's minority takeover is imminent.

Ratcliffe is set to conclude a £1.25 billion investment into the Red Devils, handing him the club's 25% stake and a say over the club's footballing matters. With the takeover set to happen soon, the club could look to shake up their squad in the transfer market.

Manchester United legends Neville and Keane played a game called "Keep, last straw or ditch" on the Stick to Football Podcast.

They unanimously agreed that the likes of Jadon Sancho, Anthony Martial, Antony, Christian Eriksen, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, and Johnny Evans should leave.

Sancho has been frozen out of the team after a controversial tweet slating Ten Hag's claims that the attacker doesn't train well. Martial, Antony, Eriksen, Varane, Lindelof, and Evans have all been inconsistent and aren't undisputed starters in the team. Neville and Keane are also not keen to keep loanee Sofyan Amrabat, who arrived from Fiorentina in the summer, permanently at the club.

On the other hand, they agreed that Bruno Fernandes, Rasmus Hojlund, Lisandro Martinez, Kobbie Mainoo, Mason Mount, and Alejandro Garnacho should stay.

United's form has been up and down this season. Erik ten Hag's side have won four of their last five league matches and are only three points behind fourth-placed Manchester City. However, they have failed to establish a proper style of play and have needed to grind out results in multiple games.

The Red Devils have also struggled in the UEFA Champions League and sit rock bottom in Group A with four points from five matches.

Players haven't been able to show up consistently and the club legends have now given their verdict on which players they think should be shown the door.

Gary Neville and Roy Keane share take on Marcus Rashford's Manchester United future

Marcus Rashford is another player who has been struggling for Manchester United this season. The Englishman has scored only two goals and has provided four assists in 19 appearances across competitions.

Gary Neville and Roy Keane were skeptical of Rashford's future and after giving a long thought, they gave Rashord the "keep" pass. Keane said about the 26-year-old (via Daily Mail):

"I wouldn't be sure about Marcus. It's the whole package. His personality, the mood swings - he's a talented player. He's having these dips where we're always talking about his confidence, off the field stuff; it seems to be constant with him. Just turn up every week and do the business."

Rashford's attitude has also been criticized by fans and pundits on multiple occasions. The consensus is that the player isn't showing as much commitment to Manchester United as he should.