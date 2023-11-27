Jadon Sancho appears to make intentions clear about Manchester United with his social media activity after Everton win

Jadon Sancho's social media activity has come under the scanner after Manchester United's recent 3-0 win over Everton. The Englishman was active on X and liked tweets from ESPN and Rodrygo which were praising Jude Bellingham after his heroics for Real Madrid.

SportBIBLE are now reporting that Sancho was slyly confirming his stance about his future at Manchester United. The Englishman has checked out of the club mentally and is waiting for the January window to open before sealing a move away.

The forward has been banished from the first team after he publicly hit back at manager Erik ten Hag earlier this season. The Dutchman claimed he dropped the former Borussia Dortmund star from the Arsenal game because he was not happy with his commitment in training. But Sancho hit back, saying he was being made a scapegoat by the Dutchman.

Sancho has since then deleted the statement from X but has refused to apologize for it. Former United defender John O'Shea was on talkSPORT in September and he believed that the only way for Sancho to get back into the team was to apologise. He said:

"Ultimately, the manager generally wins and that's always been the case. If Jadon wants to get back playing football for United as quickly as possible, look maybe he might not mean it but just go and apologise. Then you're back involved in the squad and back involved with a chance to play. I know it's not ideal with how public it's been but it can be resolved very quickly."

Sancho was excluded from the Manchester United squad photo this season. He has played just 76 minutes this term and is currently training with the youth sides to maintain his fitness.

Jadon Sancho told to leave Manchester United by Louis Saha

Former striker Louis Saha has told Jadon Sancho that he needs to leave Manchester United soon. Saha believes the Englishman can play for any side in the league. He told Paddy Power:

“Jadon Sancho can play in any side in the Premier League – he's got the quality for that. He needs somewhere where he’ll find the right mentality. Quality-wise he’s a terrific player but his mind is against him. His fitness wasn’t right when he arrived at Manchester United, and he had to work really hard to get fit and that didn’t help him."

He added:

“It would be nice to see him fulfill his potential in the Premier League because it’s the best league in the world. Moving to Saudi Arabia would be a bit extreme, but I can see him playing in Spain or another top league where he can go and enjoy his football before coming back to England when his mind is settled. That's the most likely scenario I can see happening.”

Saudi Arabian sides and Juventus are said to be interested in signing Sancho. Barcelona have also been linked with a move for the forward.