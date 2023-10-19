Jadon Sancho has been excluded from the Manchester United squad photo for the 23/24 season following rift with Ten Hag - Reports

Erik ten Hag has sent a clear message to Jadon Sancho after reportedly leaving him out of the Manchester United squad photo. The Englishman was not seen in the season photos and has been made to train with the U18s this season (via Utd Truthful).

The Dutch manager exiled Sancho from his squad earlier this season after the Arsenal loss in the Premier League in September. The manager claimed the forward was not picked in the squad because his training was not up to the mark.

Sancho was furious with the comments and was quick to hit back at the manager with a statement on X (formerly Twitter), writing:

"Please don't believe everything you read! I will not allow people saying things that is completely untrue, I have conducted myself in training very well this week. I believe there are other reasons for this matter that I won't go into, I've been a scapegoat for a long time which isn't fair!"

The former Borussia Dortmund star has been asked to apologize, but the 23-year-old has refused to oblige. He has since been told to stay away from the first-team squad. His omission from the Manchester United squad photo shows he has no way back into first team action unless Ten Hag leaves.

Jadon Sancho told to apologise and prove himself on the pitch by former Manchester United star

Paul Parker spoke about Jadon Sancho's situation and claimed that the forward should apologise to the Manchester United manager. He did not agree with the Englishman posting a statement against the manager and believes the players should do the talking in private or on the pitch.

He told MyBettingSites:

"I definitely don't agree with Jadon Sancho. The best way to be a better person is to not talk out loudly and just do your things on the training ground. But not many players want to prove people wrong, as it's easier to go on Social Media or go to your agent and cry."

He added:

"Jadon Sancho was brought in for a lot of money, and he has never proved himself. I find what he did very weak, and considering what Erik ten Hag has done for him, it's rubbish."

Backing Erik ten Hag in the entire situation, Parked said:

"The manager gave him a lot of time off and not a lot of managers would have done that. He has been given a lot of football and a lot of managers would not have done that either with his performances. Today's society is a bit weaker and Erik ten Hag didn't say anything wrong."

Sancho has played just 76 minutes this season and was used as a substitute in all appearances before he was exiled. The Manchester United forward has been linked with a move back to Dortmund, while El Nacional claim Barcelona are also keeping tabs.