Jadon Sancho given new role by Erik ten Hag against Nottingham Forest after long-awaited return to the Manchester United first team 

Erik ten Hag plans to use Jadon Sancho as a No. 10 after the England international made his Manchester United comeback on Wednesday night.

Sancho came off the bench in the Red Devils' Carabao Cup second-leg semifinal win against Nottingham Forest. Goals from Anthony Martial and Fred secured United's spot in the final - their first cup final since May 2018.

The 22-year-old last featured for Manchester United on October 22. Since then, he has trained away from his teammates as manager Ten Hag wanted him to regain full physical and mental fitness.

Speaking about Sancho's return and his new role in the team, Ten Hag told Sky Sports:

"I think we have done that before. You move Bruno out and create also a different dynamic in the team, that is what we intended to do. Jadon, I know he can play as a 10 as well. He can play as a winger - he can play as a 10 - but often we mix it around and that is what I like. The position has to be occupied and it’s about the players keeping discipline to do that."

The Englishman received a rousing reception on his return to action. Fans welcomed the young star and will be hoping to have him fit and firing in what has been a successful first season in England for Ten Hag.

Former Liverpool midfielder slams Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag for complaining about Christian Eriksen’s injury

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen is expected to be on the sidelines for three months.

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has slammed Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag for ‘whining and winging’ about Christian Eriksen’s injury.

Eriksen picked up an injury following a nasty scissor tackle from Reading striker Andy Carroll during the Red Devils' FA Cup fourth-round clash. Tests revealed that the Dane will be sidelined for three months as he recovers from the injury.

After the match, Ten Hag accused Carroll of dangerous play and demanded more protection from the officials. Murphy, however, has slammed the Dutchman for his remarks.

He told talkSPORT:

“It sounds like he’s just winging, whining. You’re in the Premier League! Andy Carroll got sent off, by the way, but for a different challenge, he should have got sent off for that one."

He added:

“But the point is, let’s give this perspective, we are in a world now where creative attacking players are protected more than ever, more than ever! Very rarely do we see bad injuries from bad tackles, very rare, not many, and I think we’re in a good place because of that. I’m not saying we should go back to the old days where players can knock seven bells out of each other."

