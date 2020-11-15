Jadon Sancho insists Manchester United speculation has not caused loss of form

Jadon Sancho insists that his failed move to Manchester United has not caused his current dip in form. The Borussia Dortmund youngster was expected to move to Old Trafford in the summer, after a splendid season with the Bundesliga side. Sancho managed 17 goals and 16 assists from 32 appearances in the Bundesliga, in what was his best return in professional football.

The Englishman was at the top of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s summer wish-list. The Norwegian wanted to pair Sancho alongside Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial in the attack. The player himself had his heart set on a move to Manchester United. However, despite being linked to the Premier League side all through the transfer window, a move failed to materialize and Sancho ended up staying at Dortmund.

Manchester United are expected to return for the player next summer, but Sancho finally seems to be feeling the after-effects of a draining transfer saga. The Englishman has failed to regain last season's glorious form and is yet to score in the Bundesliga, even though he has picked up two assists in six games. But Sancho insists that his lack of form is not due to the transfer speculation.

The Manchester United target has played down claims that transfer speculation has hurt his form. Sancho, instead, insisted that he was going through a normal dip in his career.

"No, I don't think so. Every player has a little dip in their career and I feel like I'm going through that at the moment."

Sancho also pointed out that he had the support of his managers at the club and international levels, which would help him rediscover his form. Incidentally, Sancho scored for England in their midweek fixture.

"It is just how I am bouncing back and I'm just happy to have managers who have faith in me and keep starting me. I'm just happy to be starting for England. Every time I play I try to do my best, luckily enough I got the goal and I'm happy to help the team once again."

The Englishman also spoke about former Birmingham City prodigy Jude Bellingham, who made his debut for the national team in the 3-0 win over the Republic of Ireland. The youngster was also linked to a move to Manchester United in the summer but ultimately chose Dortmund over the Premier League side.

"He deserves it. At Dortmund he gives 110 percent, his performances are world-class. I'm happy for him and I'm sure his family will be very proud of him."