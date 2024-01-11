Jadon Sancho makes claim on social media as he joins Dortmund on loan from Manchester United

Jadon Sancho appears to want to put his Manchester United misery behind him after completing his loan move to Borussia Dortmund.

The 23-year-old has returned to Signal Iduna Park on loan until the end of the season. This comes after the England international was banished from Erik ten Hag's first team at Old Trafford.

Jadon Sancho fell out with Ten Hag after being dropped for underperforming in training. He hasn't played since August due to his volatile relationship with his manager which was beyond repair.

However, the English winger has the opportunity to get back on the pitch and get back to his best. He is excited to do so, taking to X after completing his move back to Dortmund:

"2024, let’s go! (BVB)."

Sancho was a fan favorite during his previous four-year spell at Dortmund (2017-2021). He posted 50 goals and 64 assists in 137 games, and many were tipping him to reach the top of European football.

The Englishman's impressive performances for BvB earned him a reported €85 million move to Manchester United in 2021. But, he was unable to reach the heights anticipated, managing 12 goals and six assists in 82 games across competitions.

Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho appeared to be late for his Dortmund medical

Jadon Sancho has had an issue with timekeeping.

Sancho's timekeeping was a well-documented issue throughout his time at Manchester United. Former Red Devils midfielder Nemanja Matic named him as one of two players who were always late to training.

It appears that the former Manchester City academy graduate was late for his medical with Dortmund. The Bundesliga club released a video on their TikTok account of the player undergoing medical tests.

The clip showed Sancho working on an exercise bike while an individual off-screen said:

"Latest medical check ever."

Sancho laughed it off before responding:

"Sorry guys I'm sorry."

Manchester United boss Ten Hag may be irked to hear an apology from Sancho. ESPN reported in September that the attacker needed to apologize to the Dutch coach to be reinstated into his first team.

That didn't happen, with the player spending the last few months away from his senior teammates. He has now been given a fresh opportunity at Signal Iduna Park where he isn't under the microscope of the English media.

Sancho has just over two years left on his contract with Manchester United. His loan to Dortmund doesn't include a buy option but it appears he has no future under Ten Hag at Old Trafford.