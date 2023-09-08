Jadon Sancho named as ‘most skilful’ player by Manchester United teammate amid Ten Hag fallout

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho has been named as the most skillful player in the Red Devils squad at the moment by his teammate Christian Eriksen in an interview with the club's official website.

This comes as a compliment for the out-of-favor attacker whose relationship with the club's manager Erik Ten Hag has gone cold over the last couple of days due due to recent developments.

It goes without saying that Jadon Sancho and Christian Eriksen are currently walking contrasting paths at Old Trafford. The former Borussia Dortmund winger has been relegated to a bit-part role by Erik Ten Hag at Manchester United.

He is yet to start any game for the club this season and has only made three off-the-bench appearances so far, amassing a paltry 86 minutes of playing time.

Christian Eriksen, meanwhile, has featured in all of the Red Devils' four games in the Premier League since the campaign kicked off, amassing 226 minutes of playing time and recording one goal and one assist to his name.

The midfielder was one of the best players on the pitch during the 3-1 loss to Arsenal last weekend. He set up United's only goal of the game and has received plenty of praise from the fans for his performance.

Despite the accolades, Eriksen still sees reasons to give Jadon Sancho his flowers and has named the winger the most skillful player in the squad right now.

“There are a few skilful in different ways. I’ll go Sanch – Jadon Sancho is very skilful," the Dane told Manchester United's official website when the question was thrown at him during a Q&A session.

“A bit of both – his touch, his movement, he’s very quick on the first few metres as well, in and out. There are a few good ones in there, in skills, but I’ll go with Sanch,” he added.

Jadon Sancho at loggerheads with Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag

Manchester United have been in off field turmoil this whole week

Jadon Sancho and Erik Ten Hag's relationship has gone from bad to worse over the last few days. After limiting the player's involvement this term, the manager cited his dipping standards in training as a reason for dropping him from the squad that clashed with Arsenal last weekend.

However, the Englishman responded and denied the claims on social media. Sancho insisted that his ostracization had nothing to do with his level in training while adding that the manager has been treating him as a scapegoat for a long time.

How things will end up between the pair remains a question for the future. But as things stand, it doesn't look like there will be a resolution anytime soon unless the club steps in.