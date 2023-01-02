Jadon Sancho pictured arriving back at Carrington after Manchester United star’s physical and mental well-being programme in Holland

Manchester United star Jadon Sancho was pictured returning to Carrington after completing his individual training in the Netherlands. Despite being left out of England's FIFA World Cup squad, Sancho did not travel to Spain with the United squad for their training camp.

The 22-year-old trained on his own in the Netherlands under the tutelage of coaches chosen by Erik ten Hag. He is now finally back at Carrington, where he will follow an individual training program before eventually joining the rest of the United group.

Sancho has made only 14 appearances for the Red Devils this season, scoring three goals and providing one assist. Since his arrival last summer, the former Borussia Dortmund star has failed to reproduce the form shown by him in the Bundesliga.

He has scored eight goals and provided four assists in 52 games for the Red Devils. Manchester United manager Ten Hag was recently questioned about the player's status as he hasn't featured for the club since October. He replied (via Daily Mail):

"He is back in Manchester and will start individual training, Of course, the time is coming but the time is not now. He is making progress and we will see when he is ready to return to the squad."

Ten Hag also stated:

"We want to bring him back as quickly as possible, but I can't give a prognosis of when that will be. Sometimes there are circumstances with fitness and mood. We got a drop of level and sometimes you don't know why or what is causing it. That is what we're doing now to try to get him back there. It's a combination of physical but also mentally."

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand wants clarity on Jadon Sancho's situation

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand recently asked for clarity on Jadon Sancho's absence from the team. Speaking on the Vibe with Five podcast, Ferdinand said (via Metro):

"Jadon Sancho is an interesting one, He’s gone away and he’s doing personal training somewhere. I don’t know what’s happened or what’s behind all this. I don’t know what it is. Is he not fit or is it mental? What are they seeing at United? It would be nice to get that clarity."

Ferdinand added:

"Listen, Jadon Sancho is a south London boy so I care about him and want him to do well. But he hasn’t hit the ground running at Manchester United, for whatever reason. I don’t know why. United actually need him right now, they need another player because the depth on the bench isn’t great. Sancho would add to that but he needs to come back and be the Sancho we saw at Dortmund, the Sancho that got people off their seats."

