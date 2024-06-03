Jadon Sancho releases heartfelt statement as he returns to Manchester United after Dortmund loan spell

Jadon Sancho has sent a message to Borussia Dortmund fans as his loan spell from Manchester United comes to an end. The Englishman thanked the fans and the Bundesliga club for the last six months.

After a falling out with United manager Erik ten Hag last year, Sancho joined his former club Dortmund on loan in January. The Englishman impressed in his loan spell, playing a part in the club's incredible run to the UEFA Champions League final.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sancho congratulated Real Madrid on winning the UEFA Champions League and stated he was proud of the Dortmund players in the final. He posted:

"What a crazy 6 months @bvb09. We win together we lose together, these moments only make us stronger! I'm so grateful to be apart of such an amazing group of players! I want to congratulate Real Madrid on winning the Champions League. We came up short on the night, but we should be super proud of ourselves. We are a family and these moments won't break us! Thank you to everybody who came out to support us on such a special day!"

Sancho added:

"@BVB I want to thank everyone involved at such an amazing club. I can't thank you enough for welcoming me back the way you all have during these last 6 months. Thank you to Edin Terzić, Sebastian Kehl and Hans-Joachim Watzke for believing in me and bringing me back. Finally a special thank you to the BVB fans. Your support is amazing and I'm forever thankful for you all!"

Jadon Sancho made 21 appearances for Dortmund, scoring three goals and providing three assists.

Jadon Sancho's future at Manchester United remains uncertain

Jadon Sancho is yet to apologise to Erik ten Hag for his statement on social media against the Manchester United manager after their fixture against Arsenal last September.

The Dutchman has stated that he is aware of the Englishman's skills, but admitted that his playing ability was not the issue. The Manchester United manager hinted that he was still waiting for the apology and said in April:

"No, but we know Jadon Sancho is a fantastic football player, so that is not a surprise for us. That is not the issue."

Sancho claimed that he was being made a scapegoat by Ten Hag at Manchester United after the Red Devils lost to Arsenal. The Borussia Dortmund loanee was dropped from the squad as he had not done well in training.