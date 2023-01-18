Jadon Sancho returns to Manchester United training after spell on sidelines due to physical and mental health issues

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is back in training after spending an extended time out of action due to physical and mental health issues.

Sancho last played for the Red Devils on October 22 in a 1-1 draw against Chelsea in the Premier League. He missed the games against Aston Villa, Fulham, and Real Sociedad due to injury issues.

The former Borussia Dortmund man was also snubbed from England's 2022 FIFA World Cup squad by Gareth Southgate.

While United's season resumed after the 2022 FIFA World Cup break, Sancho remained absent. He trained with Dutch coaches in the Netherlands under Erik ten Hag's instruction.

The Manchester United manager told the media last month that he was unsure of a potential return date for Sancho. Ten Hag said (via The Guardian):

“I have had several talks with Jadon, He’s on a physical programme and our aim is to get him back as quickly as possible, but I can’t give a prognosis of when that will be.”

Since his big-money (£73 million) move from Borussia Dortmund last summer, Sancho has failed to find his feet for the Red Devils. In 52 games for United, he has scored eight goals and has provided four assists so far.

Sancho has played 14 games for the team this campaign, scoring three goals and providing one assist.

Speaking about the youngster's impact on the team, Ten Hag said last month:

“When the league started he played some good games, but after we got a drop of levels, Sometimes you don’t know why or what is causing it. Most of the time it comes slowly. First you observe but the stats back it up."

Danny Murphy tells Jadon Sancho to follow Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho's footsteps

Alejandro Garncacho pulled off a spectacular cameo during Manchester United's 2-1 derby win against Manchester City on January 15. Former England midfielder Danny Murphy has now told £73 million signing Sancho to follow suit.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Murphy said:

"The performance of Alejandro Garnacho [in the 2-1 win over Manchester City ] on such a big stage… [he] was a revelation when he came on."

Murphy added:

"Not many 18-year-olds could handle the occasion with a combination of maturity and fearlessness. If I was Jadon Sancho, I’d be looking at him and United’s performances as motivation."

Murphy, however, believes that Ten Hag will still give Sancho a chance to turn things around, as he said:

"I wouldn’t write him- [Sancho] off as Ten Hag seems to be the type of manager who will give him a chance, It seems that Sancho’s issues are physical rather than in terms of ability. With the right mindset, he can be ready to help the team."

Manchester United will next face Crystal Palace away in the Premier League on January 18.

