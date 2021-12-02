Jadon Sancho reveals one thing he is "eager to see" from Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho has confessed he is eager to see how Cristiano Ronaldo works behind closed doors. Sancho is hoping to learn from CR7 to improve his own game. The former Borussia Dortmund star is smitten with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner and wants to have a sneak-peek into Ronaldo's private training sessions.

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford in the summer of 2021. The 36-year-old had spent six glorious seasons at Manchester United during his first spell, winning his first Ballon d’Or as well as the 2007-08 UEFA Champions League. The superstar has returned to the Theatre of Dreams to reclaim his glory days, but the reunion has witnessed its fair share of hiccups.

Z @zeeshanclvx 🚨Understand that Cristiano Ronaldo received the UEFA player of the match award against Villareal. However he gifted this to Jadon Sancho after he scored his first goal for #MUFC 🚨Understand that Cristiano Ronaldo received the UEFA player of the match award against Villareal. However he gifted this to Jadon Sancho after he scored his first goal for #MUFC https://t.co/YatZGl4Su6

Ronaldo has only scored once in his last eight Premier League games and was subjected to a humiliating 5-0 defeat to Liverpool in October. He also finished sixth in the 2021 Ballon d’Or standings.

Things might not be ideal for Cristiano Ronaldo at the moment, but that is not stopping Sancho from swooning all over him.

The young English winger has revealed how surreal it is to work alongside Ronaldo. The Englishman also wants to take a closer look at Cristiano Ronaldo’s off-the-pitch routine and even bag a few signed shirts if possible.

In an interview with England's YouTube channel, Sancho said:

"When I first saw that [he was signing] I thought 'what that's crazy'. Obviously seeing him, what he's been doing throughout his career, to be actually be assisting him, working alongside him - it's very good.”

Sancho added:

"But one thing I'm eager to see is how he works behind closed doors and for a young player like myself it'll be good to see how to get to the top and elevate. Going to get a few signed shirts as well to frame."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho have played alongside one another on a few occasions this season. The two forwards were on the scoresheet in Manchester United’s Champions League group stage win over Villarreal in late November.

Manchester United already lining up Cristiano Ronaldo replacement?

Manchester United are reportedly keen to bring Erling Haaland to Old Trafford at the end of the season. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick is set to play a key role in negotiations and a successful transfer could see him earn a hefty bonus. With Haaland in the ranks, Manchester United would not be eager to extend Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract, who will turn 37 next year.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls "Man Utd shouldn't sign Haaland because we have too many forwards"



Cavani leaves next summer and Martial could also leave meaning we'd have Rashford, Sancho, Greenwood and a 37yo Ronaldo with a year left on his contract. How can anyone not want Haaland? "Man Utd shouldn't sign Haaland because we have too many forwards"Cavani leaves next summer and Martial could also leave meaning we'd have Rashford, Sancho, Greenwood and a 37yo Ronaldo with a year left on his contract. How can anyone not want Haaland?

Cristiano Ronaldo has featured in 15 games for Manchester United this season, scoring ten goals for the Red Devils. His next assignment is against Arsenal tonight.

