New arrival Jadon Sancho’s Manchester United shirt number revealed

New Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho has been given the vacant number 25 shirt ahead of the new season, according to renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Jadon Sancho completed his £73 million pound move from Borussia Dortmund today and was unveiled as a Manchester United player. The Red Devils have given him the number 25 shirt which was previously worn by Nigerian forward Odion Ighalo.

Jadon Sancho will wear number 25 at Manchester United. Cavani will keep the number 7. 🔴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #MUFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 23, 2021

The number 25 shirt used to be synonymous with Antonio Valencia, who wore the number for eight of his 10 seasons at Manchester United.

Many United fans expected the 21-year-old winger to be given the number 7 shirt, previously made famous by the likes of David Beckham, Cristiano Ronaldo and George Best. However, the famous shirt is currently worn by striker Edinson Cavani, who had a stellar debut season. The Uruguayan striker scored 17 goals for the Red Devils in all competitions in the recently-concluded season.

Manchester United had been chasing Jadon Sancho for more than two summers. The transfer saga has finally come to an end with Sancho unveiled as an official Manchester United player. According to reports, Sancho has penned a five-year deal with United with an option to extend it to six years, which will theoretically keep the English winger at Old Trafford until the summer of 2027.

Jadon Sancho calls it a "dream come true" to join Manchester United

Jadon Sancho has called his move to Manchester United a "dream come true." The 21-year-old winger is excited to play alongside a young and hungry squad and hopes to bring in the success the club deserves. Sancho said:

"The chance to join Manchester United is a dream come true and I just cannot wait to perform in the Premier League. This is a young and exciting squad and I know, together, we can develop into something special to bring the success that the fans deserve.

"I am looking forward to working with the Manager and his coaching team to further develop my game.”

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is also excited by the prospect of having Jadon Sancho at his disposal for next season. The 48-year-old manager believes Sancho will fit right in without any hesitation. Solskjaer said:

“Jadon epitomises the type of player I want to bring to the club, he is a forward player in the best traditions of Manchester United. He will form an integral part of my squad for years to come and we look forward to seeing him blossom.

"His goals and assists records speak for themselves and he will also bring tremendous pace, flair and creativity to the team."

