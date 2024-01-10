Jadon Sancho's social media activity hints at Manchester United exit as he closes in on loan move to former club Borussia Dortmund

Jadon Sancho has reactivated his Instagram and his activity on X (formerly Twitter) suggests that the Englishman is nearing a loan move to Borussia Dortmund from Manchester United.

Sancho had a fallout with Erik ten Hag last year after the Dutch manager publicly criticized the player's training intensity. The winger put out a tweet, hitting back at Ten Hag's claims, which he later deleted.

However, he was ambushed from the first-team squad by Ten Hag and didn't play a single minute after that. Sancho refused to apologize to Ten Hag for his tweet and stayed ousted.

He also deactivated his Instagram account. The 23-year-old, however, has returned on the social media platform. Apart from that, he also liked transfer expert Fabrizio Romano's tweet regarding a move to Borussia Dortmund.

Jadon Sancho joined Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund in 2021 for a reported €85 million fee. Sancho had a stellar stint with the Bundesliga giants, scoring 50 goals and providing 64 assists in 137 matches.

Sancho, however, failed to replicate his lofty performances in German football for United. In 82 appearances for the Old Trafford club, the talented winger scored 12 goals and provided six assists.

A move to Dortmund might help Sancho rejuvenate his career, which has stagnated over the past few months. Sancho's familiarity with the club could help him flourish.

Dortmund are set to take Sancho on loan until the end of the 2023-24 season. There won't be a buy clause included in Sancho's deal. United will pay a part of Sancho's salary for the €4 million loan deal.

Louis Saha rips apart Jadon Sancho's Manchester United stint

In terms of talent, few players in world football can match Jadon Sancho. However, his Manchester United spell was nothing short of calamitous. Apart from underperforming, Sancho also fell out with the manager.

Louis Saha has now ripped apart Sacho, stating that given his quality, his spell is unacceptable. Saha also refused to back Sancho in his tussle with Ten Hag. The ex-United striker told Paddy Power:

“Jadon Sancho is one of Manchester United’s biggest transfer failures – you can't have that type of quality sidelined because of his mindset. We know that he is good enough, which is why it doesn’t sit right.

"You can’t be putting yourself in that situation and thinking that you are bigger than the manager. Whatever happens, I don’t back Sancho – which is hard for me as a supporter of United. It’s just horrendous.”

Jadon Sancho, since his 2021 arrival, struggled to adapt. Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival also stunned his growth, as Marcus Rashford shifted to a wider position, blocking Sancho of the chance to get regular game time. He can start from scratch again at Dortmund, the club where he became a world-beater.