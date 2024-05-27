Jadon Sancho sends message to Manchester United star Marcus Rashford after he pens emotional message following FA Cup win

Jadon Sancho has sent a message to Manchester United star Marcus Rashford after the 26-year-old penned an emotional message on social media. He lifted the FA Cup with the Red Devils after helping them seal an impressive 2-1 win over arch-rivals Manchester City.

It was an emotional moment for Rashford, who was seen in tears as he celebrated his second FA Cup with his boyhood club. He took to social media later to post a picture of himself in tears, adding the caption:

“People want to know what Man United means to me!”

Jadon Sancho and others react to Rashford's post.

Other Manchester United teammates took to his post to send touching responses, including Jadon Sancho, who is currently on loan at Borussia Dortmund. He sent the message, "Love you brother" on Rashford's post.

Sancho left Old Trafford after a public clash with manager Erik ten Hag, and he was banished from the first team as a result. The loan spell has provided Sancho with a new spring in his step, as he has exceeded expectations, helping Dortmund reach the UEFA Champions League final.

It is unknown if Jadon Sancho will ever play alongside Marcus Rashford at Manchester United again, as he could well continue his career at Dortmund if they make his loan permanent. In the meantime, though, Sancho will be focused on potentially winning a continental trophy with the German giants.

Manchester United manager hits back at critics after poor domestic campaign

Underfire Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has hit back at former Red Devils midfielder Roy Keane. The retired Irish midfielder has led the chorus of criticism aimed at the Dutch manager during his recently concluded poor Premier League campaign.

The Red Devils have endured a poor campaign that saw them finish eighth in the league with a negative goal difference. Injuries, however, played a big part in the club’s poor results and Ten Hag has not failed to point that out throughout the season.

Following Manchester United’s 2-1 FA Cup final win over cross-town rivals Manchester City, the Dutch manager took questions from the treble-winning Irishman on ITV and told him (via FotMob):

"We have to improve much more. You had trouble managing a team.”

Keane, who always has a response, quickly fired back, saying:

"I won a Championship with Sunderland. Don’t be too harsh on me.”

While the Red Devils have endured a poor campaign and have just secured European football for next season, the last campaign was poor. The club will now decide if they will keep faith with Erik ten Hag, who has won a trophy in each of his two seasons with the club so far.