Jake Paul includes Cristiano Ronaldo as he names controversial list of 10 most overrated athletes in the world 

American professional boxer Jake Paul has included Cristiano Ronaldo on his 'Top 10 most overrated athletes of all time' list. The YouTuber-turned-boxer has also named his rival Canelo Alvarez, along with Conor McGregor and late baseball player Babe Ruth, on his list.

In an Instagram reel that has gone viral, Paul was seen naming athletes who he thought were overrated. Ronaldo was the third name mentioned by him before he finished with boxer Anthony Joshua. He said:

"This is my top 10 most overrated athletes. These are all facts! Babe Ruth overrated, Trevor Lawrence overpaid and overrated. This one's gonna p**s off a lot of people Ronaldo overrated, Ryan Garcia, Conor McGregor. Dak Prescott insanely overrated, Anthony Edwards overrated, Canelo Alvarez overrated, Tua Tagovailoa overrated. And lastly, Anthony Joshua overrated. There you have it."

Jake Paul also spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo when the Portuguese superstar launched his YouTube channel 'UR · Cristiano.' Paul, who was in awe of the subscriber count record that was being shattered by the former Real Madrid and Manchester United forward, said:

"It's insane, man. I worked my whole life and got to like 22 subscribers and he beat that in like 24 hours. It just shows his star power. It's absurd, man."

Jake Paul currently has 20.9 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. Cristiano Ronaldo has seen his channel continue to grow, with 75.6 million subscribers at the time of writing.

When Jamie Carragher said Cristiano Ronaldo was never on the same level as Lionel Messi

Former player Jamie Carragher has always voiced his opinion on Cristiano Ronaldo and claimed that the Portuguese superstar was never on the same level as Lionel Messi. He acknowledged the Al-Nassr forward as a great goalscorer but rated the Argentine legend as the better player. He said on CBS Sports in 2023 (via GOAL):

"It was never a debate. Ronaldo's nowhere near the level of Messi. Ronaldo is one of the greatest goalscorers of all time, Messi is the greatest player of all time, it's not even close. Ronaldo scored goals, Messi scored goals and was an unbelievable player."

Carragher echoed the comments earlier this year when debating the Greatest Of All Time with Gary Neville, and said on TNT Sports:

"Ronaldo is not the greatest player of all time. I'm going to say his mate here [Lionel Messi]. It doesn't matter how a ball goes in the net. The stats prove Messi's got more of a chance scoring off the bench than Ronaldo. Messi, as a player, can take you to a place that you can't actually believe what you're seeing. What Ronaldo does, he does things other players can do, headers, running, free-kicks. Messi can do things you've never seen before."

Cristiano Ronaldo added another UEFA Nations League title to his collection this summer. He scored in the semifinal against Germany and in the final against Spain, helping his side win their second Nations League title.

