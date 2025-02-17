James Maddison hits back at Roy Keane with cheeky TikTok clip after scoring against Manchester United to silence criticism

Tottenham Hotspur star James Maddison has fired back at Manchester United legend Roy Keane with a cheeky TikTok clip. The midfielder-turned-pundit questioned whether the Spurs man improved the side after his return from injury.

Speaking about the English midfielder on the Overlap podcast, Keane played down Maddison's return, saying (via GiveMeSports):

"We saw Maddison at Tamworth. He was taken off. Tamworth are non-league. If you are a Spurs player in the dressing room, and Maddison's back in the squad, you wouldn't be looking at him going 'Oh Jesus, he's back today, we're going to be fine!' He got relegated at Leicester, he's about to get relegated at Spurs."

Maddison went on to score Tottenham's winner in their 1-0 Premier League win over Manchester United on Sunday, February 16. Subsequently, he took to TikTok to hit back at the Irishman.

In his post-match interview, Maddison talked about the 'outside noise', stressing that he was focused on doing his job, telling Sky Sports (via GiveMeSports):

"Just a little bit of outside noise in there this week. Listen, people have their opinions, but I wanted to do my talking on the pitch today so I hope there's a certain few that enjoyed me being the match-winner today."

Maddison joined Spurs in the summer of 2023 from Leicester City for a reported €46.3 million. He has played 62 games for the London-based side, scoring 14 and assisting 15 goals.

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim justifies lack of substitutions against Tottenham

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim explained why he made just one substitution in his side's 1-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur. The Portuguese tactician only brought on Chido Obi in the 90th minute despite his side looking toothless against a far-from-impressive Spurs team.

Speaking to the press after the match, Amorim revealed that he wanted to protect the young players while claiming he did not think any changes were necessary, telling Eurosports:

"It is the hardest competition in the world. I am trying to be careful with them. I felt the team was pushing for the goal and I felt I didn't want to change. But they will play. You try to read the game, understand what you see in training. The team were pushing for the goal and I didn't feel the need to change."

Manchester United are enduring a poor campaign. After 25 matches in the Premier League, they are in 15th place. The English giants are now 12 points above the relegation zone and have lost three of their last five league games.

