James Milner responds with brilliant three-word message as Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson shows off intense summer training session

Former Liverpool star James Milner responded as Jordan Henderson uploaded his intense summer workout routine. The Reds are yet to start their pre-season. Jurgen Klopp's team will get back in the groove on July 8.

Henderson, however, hasn't stayed idle during the off-season. The 33-year-old Reds' skipper has kept himself in shape by spending extra hours in the gym. He has uploaded a series of photos on his social media as well.

Milner commented under one of those posts, writing (via Liverpool Echo):

"Go on Rocky."

Henderson, despite being 33, remains a key player for the Merseysiders. However, with the arrivals of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, the England international is set to face added competition for his place in the team.

The player was recently linked with a move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq as well. Henderson's former teammate and Reds legend Steven Gerrard recently took over as the new manager of the Saudi club.

Danny Murphy would be surprised to see Jordan Henderson leaving Liverpool

As mentioned earlier, Jordan Henderson has been linked with a move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq. Reuniting with Steven Gerrard and the hefty paycheque could prove to be an enticing prospect for the midfielder.

However, Danny Murphy thinks that Henderson still has a lot to give to the Anfield club. Despite being 33, the player is physically brilliant. Speaking about the prospect of Henderson seeking a move away, Murphy told talkSPORT:

“(Jordan Henderson leaving) would surprise me. Unless (there is) an honest conversation with Jurgen Klopp about the number of games he is going to play or not. Jordan still looks physically brilliant."

He furthered:

“He still looks like he has loads to give. He would still be in my Liverpool first XI, 100 percent. Absolutely 100 percent. I would be really surprised (if he joined Gerrard in Saudi Arabia)."

Jordan Henderson was a key player for Jurgen Klopp's team this past season. He made 43 appearances across competitions, providing three assists. Despite the arrivals of Mac Allister and Szoboszlai, he could remain a key player for the Reds.

