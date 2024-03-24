James Rodriguez heaps praises on Liverpool star's performance on international duty

James Rodriguez has waxed lyrical about Liverpool winger Luis Diaz after his display in Colombia's 1-0 friendly win against Spain on Saturday (March 23).

There were concerns about Diaz's fitness heading into the encounter with La Roja. He appeared to pick up a knock in the Merseysiders' 4-3 (a.e.t) loss to Manchester United in the FA Cup quarterfinals on March 17.

However, Diaz played the full 90 minutes of Colombia's win against Spain. He provided Crystal Palace full-back Daniel Munoz's 61st-minute winner.

Diaz took to Instagram following the game to reflect on the win at West Ham United's London Stadium:

"We continue to grow as a group. This is the way to fight for important things. Let's go Columbia."

Former Real Madrid star Rodriguez responded to Diaz in the comments:

"What a player."

Diaz, 27, earned his 46th cap for Colombia and added an assist to his tally of 11 goals and two assists. His assist was impressive as he raced down the left flank before finding Munoz at the back post with an inch-perfect cross.

The pacey attacker has enjoyed a superb season with Liverpool and has played a key role in helping them challenge for the title. He's appeared 39 times across competitions, registering 11 goals and five assists.

Rodriguez wanted Diaz's Liverpool to beat Real Madrid in the 2022 UCL final

Luis Diaz failed to win the Champions League two years ago.

Diaz is following in Rodriguez's footsteps as he's become Colombia's protagonist. The latter enjoyed a stellar international career which saw him light up the 2014 FIFA World Cup, winning the Golden Boot (six goals).

Rodriguez's performances during that tournament led to a €75 million move from AS Monaco to Madrid later that summer. He struggled to cement himself as a regular starter at the Santiago Bernabeu but did win nine major trophies.

Liverpool faced Los Blancos in the 2022 Champions League final. Rodriguez put his connection to the La Liga giants to one side when explaining why he wanted the Reds to prevail (via Marca):

"Liverpool are playing very well and they have 'Luchito' Diaz, and I want Lucho to win the trophy."

Expand Tweet

However, Diaz and Jurgen Klopp's men failed to reach European glory as they suffered a 1-0 loss against Madrid. Vinicius Junior netted the winner at the Stade de France.

That's the closest Diaz has come to winning Europe's elite club competition. His side are in contention to win the UEFA Europa League this season. They face Serie A side Atalanta in the quarterfinals with the first leg at Anfield on April 11 and the second on April 18 at Gewiss Stadium.