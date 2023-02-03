Jamie Carragher aims dig at Gary Neville over Liverpool comments in front of Reds’ fans

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher took a dig at Gary Neville in a live edition of the Overlap show. The show is set to be hosted in four live locations this year. While the first took place at the M&S Bank Merseyside, the other three editions of the show will be hosted in Dublin, London, and Manchester.

During the show, Neville was taken aback by the fact that the Liver bird, a mythical creature from the city of Liverpool, didn't exist. Carragher, being the quick-witted persona that he is, came up with an instant response, saying (via Irish Mirror):

“Every bird to him is mythical!”

The back-and-forth between the two former players on Sky Sports has become a staple of their punditry careers. Fans seem to enjoy the battles as well. The latest incident is just another chapter to the never-ending saga.

Dwayne Eaton @Gunner4life81 Filmed the first episode of The Overlap Live today! It was sick working with Roy Keane, Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville! Can't wait for our next spisode in Dublin! Filmed the first episode of The Overlap Live today! It was sick working with Roy Keane, Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville! Can't wait for our next spisode in Dublin! https://t.co/WTmuStbJpc

When will Liverpool return to action?

Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool: Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

Liverpool's form this season has been quite dismal. They are currently ninth in the Premier League table with 29 points from 19 games.

The Reds have also been eliminated from the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup. They are set to take on Real Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16 in a replay of last season's final.

Jurgen Klopp's side will return to competitive action on Saturday, February 4, as they take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in a Premier League away clash.

Fabinho has come under criticism for his recent performances. The Brazilian midfielder has been far from his best this season and has lost his place as an undisputed starter.

When quizzed about how Fabinho has accepted his new role in the team, Klopp said (via the Reds' official website):

"We don’t have arguments on the training ground or anything. If you think that, that is not the case at all. He knows he’s not flying and he has to work his way back. That’s how it is. It’s now really helpful we have Stefan [Bajcetic] because he’s doing really well."

ESPN UK @ESPNUK



Without it, they would only be 6 points off the relegation zone 🖥️ Liverpool have benefitted from VAR more than any other Premier League team this season.Without it, they would only be 6 points off the relegation zone🖥️ Liverpool have benefitted from VAR more than any other Premier League team this season.Without it, they would only be 6 points off the relegation zone 😳🖥️ https://t.co/pDF8vYaaHv

He added:

"In this position, you need a guy who wins challenges, who protects everybody, but who plays football as well. It’s really important and for plenty of years, [Fabinho has been] the best in that position for a long time. At the moment, it’s not clicking and that’s true as well, you have to go through that. He’s not the happiest person on the planet but he understands the decision."

Poll : 0 votes