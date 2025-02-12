Jamie Carragher backs Liverpool to win two trophies this season after crashing out of FA Cup 

Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher has backed his former club to win the Premier League and Carabao Cup this season after their hopes of a historic quadruple were ended by Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup.

The Reds suffered a shock defeat to the Championship side on Sunday afternoon (February 9), with a Ryan Hardie penalty sealing their fate and knocking them out of the competition.

Despite the disappointment, Carragher remains confident that the Reds will secure a domestic double under Arne Slot.

Speaking on CBS Sports during their Champions League coverage on Tuesday night, Carragher dismissed the possibility of a treble but backed his former club to claim the two remaining domestic trophies, saying:

"No, I think the league is the most important for Liverpool this season. Once we start getting to March or April, I think the focus—if Liverpool are playing midweek in a big Champions League game or a Saturday—most people will want the league. I think Liverpool win the league and the Carabao Cup."

The Reds' title hopes will take centre stage on Wednesday night when they face Everton in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park. A victory over their city rivals would see them move nine points clear of second-placed Arsenal, strengthening their position at the top of the Premier League table.

Meanwhile, having already booked their place in the Carabao Cup final last week, Slot’s side remains on course to add another trophy to their collection.

'Liverpool have a nearly 25% chance of winning the Champions League', OPTA predicts

Beyond domestic competitions, the Merseyside club also remains in contention for Champions League glory. OPTA recently published statistics showing that the Reds are the favorites to win the competition, giving them a 24.5% chance of lifting the trophy.

However, Carragher was cautious about their European prospects, acknowledging the presence of formidable opponents. With their unrivaled record in the competition, Real Madrid remains a major threat while Barcelona, Arsenal, Inter Milan, and Bayern Munich are also in contention.

Despite the Reds' strong form, Carragher’s assessment reflects a pragmatic view of their ambitions for the remainder of the 2024/25 campaign.

While the FA Cup dream has ended, the Premier League and Carabao Cup remain well within reach, and the former defender believes Slot’s side has what it takes to deliver a successful season.

