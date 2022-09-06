Jamie Carragher believes Gary Neville is getting carried away by Manchester United star's impact and says his opinion about him has not changed

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has claimed that Gary Neville is getting carried away by Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez's form.

Since the Argentine made his move to Old Trafford from Ajax this summer, he has divided opinion from both fans and the media.

Carragher has been one of the defender's doubters due to his lack of height, especially after the Argentine endured a difficult start to his Manchester United career,

The former centre-back opined that the Argentine was too small to play at centre-back in the Premier League, as reported by The Mirror.

However, Martinez has been one of the most impressive players for the Red Devils since the two defeats they suffered in their first two games.

Erik ten Hag's side have won four on the bounce. Martinez has won Manchester United's 'Player of the Month' for August and two back-to-back 'Man of the Match' accolades.

Despite Martinez impressing at the heart of the defense, Carragher has not changed his opinion on the former Ajax star.

On being asked by Neville whether he has changed his opinion on the in-form Manchester United defender, Carragher told The Overlap:

"No. I think he's a good player. I wouldn't want a centre-back who was 5ft 9in in my team. I would not. We've had four games [of Martinez being in form].

" You're getting carried away. If [ Martin] Odegaard scores the opening goal then you'll be saying he made a mistake."

He added:

"But for a defender to be 5ft 9in and play, never mind in the Premier League, at any level of football, he's got to be a good player. Because that is not normal. His passing is very good, he looks aggressive. He looks like a leader. He's not a bad player, but to play at that level of football at 5ft 9in - I wouldn't want to play alongside someone who was 5ft 9in as a centre back."

Carragher has mentioned defenders like Bobby Moore and Franco Baresi who were also diminutive but are still among the all-time greats.

The Liverpool icon has insisted that Martinez is a brilliant player but might struggle at times against physical and tall attackers. He added:

"Think of the best centre backs to ever play. Bobby Moore, wins the World Cup. Franco Baresi, I would say he's the best centre back to ever play, in my eyes. I didn't see Bobby Moore play but Baresi was lightening quick, amazing on the ball, he organised the whole defence and he was still 5ft 9in, 5ft 10in.

"So for Martinez to play at this level, he's obviously a good player. He has to be, because of his height. But at times, that will cost him. But if he is nine out of ten at everything else, it will compensate for being 5ft 9in. Because at times, if you are that height, you will get exposed as we saw in the first two games."

He concluded:

"I wasn't the biggest centre-back and I found it more difficult playing against a Kevin Davies, Bobby Zamora, Carlton Cole, rather than playing against a United or Chelsea or City. Because those games were more about reading the game."

Manchester United look a lot improved under Erik ten Hag after a slow start

Erik ten Hag did not start his tenure at Manchester United on the best possible note, losing his first two games in charge to Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford, respectively.

However, the Dutchman deserves the plaudits for turning things around and making his side win four in a row.

Manchester United are currently fifth in the table with 12 points in six games and just three points adrift of leaders Arsenal.

Things look bright for the 20-time English champions under their new boss if they can keep up the good work.

