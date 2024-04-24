Jamie Carragher believes Liverpool are out of the Premier League title race after their 2-0 loss to Everton

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has claimed that his former side's quest to win the Premier League title this season has come to an end after their defeat against Everton.

The Reds were beaten 2-0 at the Merseysider derby at Goodison Park on Wednesday, April 24. Jarrad Branthwaite (27') and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (58') found the back of the net for Sean Dyche's team.

The defeat leaves Liverpool three points behind league leaders Arsenal. The Reds have 74 points from 34 matches. They lead third-placed Manchester City, who have two games in hand, by a point.

Everton fans taunted their Merseysider rivals following the loss and let them know that they have lost the title race at Goodison Park. Carragher agrees with the notion, as the former defender told Sky Sports:

"In terms of that (chants), it's Everton fans. You've to give it to them, it's not been easy, you've seen the record in the derby. This is the end of the title run for Liverpool."

He added:

"It almost feels like the end. They need to finish the season really strongly. They got enough chances during the game but at the moment they aren't clinical enough in those boxes."

Expand Tweet

Carragher said it's been a great ride for the team under Jurgen Klopp but added that the Kops need to take the recent defeat on the chin. Klopp's side were contenders to win the quadruple at the start of the year. However, under current circumstances, it looks like the German will have to be satisfied with only the Carabao Cup in his final season at the club.

Everton defeat Liverpool at Goodison Park for the first time since 2010

The win at Goodison Park is Everton's first victory against Liverpool at the venue since 2010. Their last win also ended in a 2-0 scoreline, and it came on October 17, 2010. Tim Cahill (34') and Mikel Arteta (50') were on the scoresheet that game.

Jamie Carragher was a part of the Reds' defense during the match. Players like Steven Gerrard, Joe Cole, Maxi Rodriguez, Fernando Torres, and more also started the match for the team.

Liverpool's recent defeat, however, will be a hard one to swallow for fans. Their title charge coming to a potential end at their arch-rivals' ground isn't the poetic end that Klopp was seeking.

Everton, meanwhile, picked up three crucial points and are now eight points clear of the relegation zone.