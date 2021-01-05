Jamie Carragher believes Liverpool will not win the Premier League title unless they sign a center back 

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher is alarmed by the club's recent form in the Premier League after their defeat to Southampton on Monday night. Carragher has claimed that Liverpool will not win the league unless they sign a center-back in January.

Liverpool lost 1-0 to Southampton on Monday. This gives arch-rivals Manchester United a chance to go three points clear at the top of the Premier League if they win their game in hand against Burnley next week.

Jurgen Klopp's side have suffered from a massive injury crisis this season, which has ruled out most of their senior team center-backs for most of the campaign. The Reds had to deploy Jordan Henderson as a makeshift centre-half in their defeat at St Mary's.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has urged his former club to sign a new centre-back in January.

Carragher told Sky Sport after the Southampton match, "I can't see Liverpool winning the league if they don't buy a centre-back. I said that after the Everton game when [Virgil] van Dijk was injured but I think it's a really tough ask if they don't bring anyone in."

"The fact they played Jordan Henderson at centre-back is not going to do a lot for the two lads on the bench [Rhys Willians and Nathaniel Phillips] and their confidence. Henderson is not a centre-back. He did well, but it's not his position," added Carragher.

Jamie Carragher says Liverpool WON'T win the league without a new defender https://t.co/XWQQrpbmbF — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) January 4, 2021

Jamie Carragher believes Liverpool's problems go beyond their defensive issues

Southampton v Liverpool - Premier League

Advertisement

Although Liverpool have suffered a major defensive injury crisis, it is their attack that has been exposed in recent weeks. Jurgen Klopp's side failed to register a shot on target at St Mary's until the 75th minute while they also failed to score away to Newcastle. They also drew 1-1 against Big Sam's West Brom.

Carragher expected Liverpool to turn things around against Southampton but was left worried by the team's lack of scoring opportunities.

"I expected a reaction from Liverpool [ tonight] on the back of two poor performances. I think we had another one. We looked at Liverpool's away form this season, it's so poor isn't it?" added Carragher.

"They never looked like scoring [ against Southampton]. Did the goalkeeper make a good save or a big save? Did anyone have a chance to score? That's a real worry for Liverpool at this moment in time, it's nowhere near good enough," Carragher noted.

.@Carra23 analyses #LFC’s creativity problems away from home that are causing a ‘rough patch’ for the champions... — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 5, 2021

Liverpool face a tricky trip to Aston Villa in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday. Following this, they host Manchester United on January 17th at Anfield in what will be a clash of the title contenders.