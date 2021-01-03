Jamie Carragher believes Manchester United are contenders for the Premier League title

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes that Manchester United can win the Premier League title this season, following their resurgence in the 2020-21 league campaign.

Manchester United moved level on points with Liverpool at the top of the table on Friday night with a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa at Old Trafford. Goals from Anthony Martial and Bruno Fernandes either side of a Bertrand Traore equaliser saw United continue their impressive run of form in recent months.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side had a poor start to the season, losing three of their opening four league games. The Norwegian's job was on the line after his side's embarrassing exit from the Champions League at the group stage.

However, their recent recovery has convinced Jamie Carragher that United have what it takes to mount a serious challenge for the Premier League title this season.

While writing in his column for the Telegraph before United's win over Aston Villa, Carragher said that the Old Trafford outfit's fans should take heart from that fact that they are involved in the title race.

"Manchester United can win the Premier League this season, just hearing that should be enough to gladden the hearts of their fans. The more I see them, the more convinced I am that it could happen. I do not believe they have radically improved, but such is their firepower they have the ability to win games without producing 90-minute performances," Carragher wrote.

Manchester United continue to march forward despite some unimpressive performances

Manchester United v Aston Villa - Premier League

Manchester United have won four of their last five Premier League games despite putting in some unimpressive performances in recent weeks.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have managed to grind out hard-fought victories, while rivals Liverpool and Manchester City have struggled to remain consistent.

"We have seen it so often this season where they have gone from dire one minute to brilliant the next, and their away form makes them dangerous. The biggest reason they have a chance is because the country's two outstanding sides, Liverpool and City, have dropped back.

"United could be one of the major beneficiaries of this unique season because the title could be won with little more than 80 points. United are among those who could hit that mark, especially if they remedy their poor results at Old Trafford," said Carragher.

Manchester United will take on Manchester City in the semi-finals of the League Cup on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils were knocked out at the semi-finals stage of three competitions last season, and will be looking to rectify that record by beating their cross-town rivals.