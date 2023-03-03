Jamie Carragher claims Liverpool star's potential exit in the summer is 'the best move for all parties'

Former Liverpool centre-back Jamie Carragher believes it's 'the best move for all parties' with Reds forward Roberto Firmino reportedly set to leave the club this summer.

Firmino left Bundesliga side Hoffeinheim and joined the Reds in 2015, even before the arrival of manager Jurgen Klopp. He developed into an important starter under Klopp's tutelage, transitioning from a CAM to an effective false nine.

Following the arrival of Mohamed Salah in 2017, Firmino developed a lethal partnership with Sadio Mane and Salah. The trio terrorized defenses as they became mainstays as the Reds' front three.

Nearly eight seasons into his Liverpool tenure, Firmino has scored 107 goals and provided 71 assists in 353 appearances in all competitions. He has also won every major trophy for the Reds, including the UEFA Champions League and Premier League in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

The Brazilian striker has fallen down the pecking order for Liverpool this season with the likes of Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota preferred over him. He has been limited to 16 Premier League appearances.

With his contract expiring this summer, according to Sky Sports Germany, the Brazil international has informed Klopp of his desire to move to a new club.

B/R Football @brfootball Roberto Firmino has told Jürgen Klopp he will leave Liverpool when his contract expires this summer, per @Plettigoal Roberto Firmino has told Jürgen Klopp he will leave Liverpool when his contract expires this summer, per @Plettigoal https://t.co/d1RYELaAEj

While the Anfield faithful will be heartbroken to see Firmino leave as a free agent, Carragher believes it's the right time for him to move on. He tweeted:

"If the reports about Firmino leaving at the end of the season are true, I do think it’s best for all parties. He’s a Liverpool great & will be remembered for being part of one of the best front three’s we’ve seen [alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane]."

Jamie Carragher @Carra23

He’s a Liverpool great & will be remembered for being part of one of the best front three’s we’ve seen

#BOBBY If the reports about Firmino leaving at the end of the season are true, I do think it’s best for all parties.He’s a Liverpool great & will be remembered for being part of one of the best front three’s we’ve seen If the reports about Firmino leaving at the end of the season are true, I do think it’s best for all parties. He’s a Liverpool great & will be remembered for being part of one of the best front three’s we’ve seen❤️#BOBBY 🏆😎😁 https://t.co/9CkTrNJ7JU

Salah will be the only forward left from the title-winning front three after Mane departed for Bayern Munich last summer. There is no doubt Firmino will go down as a club legend for his accomplishments.

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino set to leave despite agent claiming talks were 'really good' a month ago

Prior to his reported decision to leave Anfield today, Firmino was in discussions to sign a new contract last month.

According to his agent, Roger Wittmann, he labeled the talks as 'really good' and expected an outcome to be reached by the end of February.

He spoke to Sky Sports Germany:

“Roberto is comfortable. At the moment we are in a great exchange and in February we will probably know where the journey is going. But Roberto also has to have a say in order to find an agreement with Liverpool. We are on the right track. We have really good talks with Liverpool. It’s an outstanding club.”

Despite his claims, talks evidently broke down after the Brazilian reportedly informed Klopp of his decision to leave Anfield this summer.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Liverpool vs Man Utd and other PL GW 26 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes