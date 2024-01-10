Jamie Carragher claims Manchester United panicked and 'overpaid' for star who he previously referred to as 'terrible' 

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has criticised Manchester United's decision to sign Casemiro from Real Madrid back in the summer of 2022. The Englishman believes that the Red Devils overpaid for the Brazilian midfielder, opining that transfer was made in panic.

After failing to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong in the summer of 2022, Manchester United decided to settle for Casemiro instead. The midfielder switched to Old Trafford from Real Madrid in a deal reportedly worth €70 million.

Apart from a few promising outings in his debut campaign at the club, Casemiro's spell at Old Trafford hasn't really paid off. He's struggled with an injury this season and has played just 12 games for the Red Devils across all competitions.

As it stands, the Brazilian's future at Manchester United is uncertain with rumors persistently linking him with a switch to Saudi Arabia. Speaking on The Overlap, Jamie Carragher questioned the club's decision to sign him in the first place.

“Liverpool have basically competed with United and Man City over the last seven or eight years with Klopp, despite having less money, and I think a big thing they have done is that if they haven’t got the man they wanted they have not panicked and gone and got someone else,” he said.

“I think that is what Man United did with Casemiro. They wanted De Jong all summer and at the last minute, let’s overpay for someone. You’re now in the position where you are trying to sell him to maybe a club in Saudi Arabia,” the Liverpool legend added.

This isn't the first time Jamie Carragher is commenting on Casemiro's Manchester United transfer. Speaking to CBS back in November, the Liverpool icon said that the Brazilian was a terrible buy for the club.

It wouldn't be a surprise if Casemiro ends up parting ways with Manchester United anytime soon. According to journalist Ali Al-Harbi, the Brazilian could join Saudi Arabian outfit Al Nassr at the end of the season. A potential reunion with former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo could be on the cards!

The 31-year-old has made 63 appearances for United and also contributed 11 goals and seven assists.

Manchester United progress to FA Cup fourth round

Manchester United secured an important 2-0 victory over Wigan Athletic when the two sides clashed in the FA Cup third round on Monday, January 8. Diogo Dalot (22') and Bruno Fernandes (74') both found the back of the net to secure the win at the DW Stadium.

Following that result, Erik ten Hag's men have now progressed into the fourth round of the tournament. Although their next opponent is yet to be decided, the Red Devils are expected to return for the game on January 27. They will face either Eastleigh or Newport County in the fourth round.

Before that, however, they'll go head-to-head with Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League at Old Trafford this weekend, January 14. United are eighth in the league, eight points behind fifth-placed Spurs.