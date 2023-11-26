Jamie Carragher dismisses Gary Neville's theory on Arsenal star as ‘nonsense’ after win over Brentford

While analyzing Arsenal's recent performance against Brentford, Gary Neville scrutinized goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale's on-field errors. The former Manchester United captain attributed it to a sense of pressure stemming from competition for the goalkeeper position with David Raya.

This critique arose after Ramsdale almost conceded a goal due to a lapse in ball control, leading to a precarious situation for Arsenal. However, Declan Rice saved the day with an impressive goal-line clearance, and the Gunners eventually emerged victorious with a 1-0 win, thanks to Kai Havertz's strike in the 89th minute.

Neville shared his thoughts on social media, saying that Ramsdale's mistake was a byproduct of the intense competition between Arsenal's goalkeepers:

"This is what happens when you have 2 keepers eating each other! You put them both under pressure," he wrote on X.

However, Jamie Carragher challenged Neville's perspective, saying that the "narrative is nonsense":

"Arteta has created this pressure on his keepers narrative is nonsense!!!!! Arteta should improve on his goalkeeper if he feels it’s right, is he supposed to sell the other one the same day. He did it with Ramsdale/Leno. There is no battle to be number one, Raya is the number one," Carragher wrote.

Arsenal reportedly secure future with Chido Obi-Martin

Arsenal have reportedly finalized a new contract for their prodigious youth player Chido Obi-Martin. This development follows the teenager's extraordinary performance against Liverpool U-16, where he scored ten goals in a single match.

At just 15 years old, Obi-Martin has already made a resounding impact within the Gunners' youth system, particularly with the Under-16 team. His standout performance came in a remarkable 14-3 victory over the Reds' young side.

According to reports from The Standard (via The Sun), Obi-Martin had been on the club's radar for some time, having agreed to a scholarship deal as early as last year. Notably, he will be eligible to sign a professional contract on his 17th birthday, which falls in November of the following year.

Obi-Martin's rise through the ranks has been meteoric. Already featured in Arsenal's Under-21s and having scored a hat-trick for the Under-18s against Southampton, he has already gotten the opportunity to train with the senior team.

Other clubs will set their sights on the youngster's progress as well, as he continues to impress within the London club's youth system. He is yet to debut for the Gunners, but based on his ability, it may come sooner rather than later.