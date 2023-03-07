Jamie Carragher explains why he 'celebrated' Reiss Nelson's stoppage-time winner for Arsenal

Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher has opened up on why he celebrated Reiss Nelson's stoppage-time winner during Arsenal's 3-2 triumph over Bournemouth in the Premier League last weekend (4 March).

The former defender explained that he exploded because he felt the moment would be remembered as a huge one if the Gunners end up winning the title this season.

Arsenal entered the weekend's fixture as the favorites following their impressive start to the Premier League this season. However, they were taken by surprise when Bournemouth drew first blood in the first half and soon doubled their lead shortly after the restart.

ArsenalComps @ArsenaIComps Reiss Nelson vs Bournemouth (H) Reiss Nelson vs Bournemouth (H) https://t.co/64MjZyFy5v

Mikel Arteta's men fought back and restored parity, thanks to strikes from Thomas Partey and Ben White. The game looked poised to end in a draw but second-half substitute Reiss Nelson had other plans. The attacker ended up deciding the fate of the encounter with a stunning weak-footed strike to seal all three points for his side.

The iconic moment caught the eye of many, including Jamie Carragher, who has now explained that he celebrated the last-gasp winner on Saturday. The Englishman said on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football:

"I was in the car and I was celebrating. Go for it, embrace it. That will be one of those moments that... if Arsenal go on and win the league, that moment will be remembered forever and he [Nelson] will be an Arsenal legend for that moment. There's always huge moments."

Premier League @premierleague



Drama! An unbelievable goal from Reiss Nelson completes the comeback for the league leaders



#ARSBOU GOAL Arsenal 3-2 AFC Bournemouth (90+7 mins)Drama! An unbelievable goal from Reiss Nelson completes the comeback for the league leaders GOAL Arsenal 3-2 AFC Bournemouth (90+7 mins)Drama! An unbelievable goal from Reiss Nelson completes the comeback for the league leaders#ARSBOU

The former Liverpool defender also noted that Nelson's moment in the Arsenal victory could be just as historic as some other notable ones in Premier League history. He explained:

"You talk about, is it a good thing or a bad thing - who's still famous for Manchester United winning the first Premier League title? Steve Bruce, those two goals against Sheffield Wednesday, Brian Kidd on the pitch, Alex Ferguson."

"They're still shown out as legendary moments. That moment will be remembered forever and we'll be watching it back in years to come if Arsenal can go on and win this title," Carragher added.

What must Arsenal do to win the Premier League title this season?

Arsenal manager - Mikel Arteta

The Gunners currently lead the title race with 63 points in 26 games, five points above second-placed Manchester City. The north London outfit have recorded 20 victories, three draws, and three defeats this season.

To win the league outright, the Gunners will need to win 11 of their remaining 12 games. Anything below that would depend on how Manchester City fares in their own fixtures.

Arteta's men will now take on Sporting Lisbon in the Europa League this Thursday before locking horns with Fulham in the English top flight at the weekend.

Poll : 0 votes