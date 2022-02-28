Jamie Carragher explains why he left Manchester United legend Paul Scholes out of his all-time Premier League XI

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has explained why he left Manchester United legend Paul Scholes out of his all-time Premier League XI, putting Keane and Vieira ahead of him.

Paul Scholes has been one of the most successful players for the Red Devils and played an important role in their domination of the Premier League during the golden years of Sir Alex Ferguson as the manager.

Scholes joined the English club in 1993 and played his entire professional career as a Manchester United player. He has 499 club appearances to his name in which the English international has scored 107 goals and provided 55 assists. He won 11 English Premier League titles, 2 UEFA Champions League titles, 3 FA Cup titles and 1 FIFA Club World Cup.

Jamie Carragher has played as Paul Scholes' opponent in the Premier League a fair few times. However, he did not make it to Carragher's all-time Premier League starting XI. Instead, Carragher chose Arsenal's Patrice Vieira and Scholes' teammate Roy Keane.

Later, Carragher went on to add that it was always going to be Vieira and Keane in those positions. He said:

"Brilliant player but it was always going to be Keane and Vieira in those positions."

Carragher picked five Manchester United players on his list, including Peter Schmeichel, Gary Neville, Denis Irwin, Roy Keane and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Edited by Ashwin