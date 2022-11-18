Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville agree on team that could be the surprise package at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Pundits Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville agree that Denmark could be the potential surprise package at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Denmark, led by manager Kasper Hjulmand, have a plethora of world-class players at their disposal. Christian Eriksen and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg are expected to run things in their midfield, while Andreas Christensen, Simon Kjaer, and Joachim Andersen are their options at centre-back.

Up front, they have Kasper Dolberg, Robert Skov, and Martin Damsgaard among other stars to help on the goal-scoring front.

Jamie Carragher told Sky Sports:

"Denmark are in France's group, and they played each other not so long ago and beat them. If Denmark finish top of that group, France could then play Argentina in the first knockout stage."

Neville also picked Denmark when asked to name a team he expects to be the surprise package in Qatar. The Danes have been drawn into Group D with France, Australia, and Tunisia.

If they manage to beat Les Bleus on 26 November, there is every chance they can finish as the group winners. The Danes beat France 2-0 in the UEFA Nations League on 26 September during the last international break.

They finished second in Group A League 1 of the competition, with 12 points from six games - five more than the 2018 FIFA World Cup winners.

In the 2018 edition, Denmark were eliminated on penalties in the last 16 by later silver medalists Croatia. Their quarter-final finish in the 1998 FIFA World Cup remains their best finish in the competition to date. Denmark lost 3-2 to Brazil, with the South American team later losing to France in the final.

Jamie Carragher wants Lionel Messi to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina

Carragher has picked Argentina as the team which will win the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Providing a reason for his choice, he told Sky Sports:

"It was either Brazil or Argentina. They are the two favorites but I would love to see Messi win the World Cup. I feel that would cement his position as the greatest player of all time."

This World Cup is unsurprisingly centered around Cristiano Ronaldo (37) and Lionel Messi (35). Both are yet to win the World Cup despite winning 12 Ballon d'Or awards between them.

Given their age, this could be the duo's last appearance in the competition. Whoever wins the 2022 FIFA World Cup out of the two would arguably go down as the greatest player of this generation.

