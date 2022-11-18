Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville make their predictions clear on who will be named Player of the Tournament at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has picked Lionel Messi to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Ball, while Manchester United great Gary Neville has chosen Neymar Jr.

Messi, 35, is set to lead Argentina in the upcoming quadrennial tournament, taking place in Qatar. He helped his national team lift the Copa America trophy last year. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is now on a mission to end their 36-year wait for the prestigious trophy.

Neymar, on the other hand, is set to lead Brazil from the front. They could become the first non-European team to lift the gold trophy since their own triumph in 2002. He is on a quest to guide the Selecao to their sixth world triumph and to surpass Pele as the nation's all-time leading scorer with 77 goals. Neymar's current tally is at 75 goals.

During an interaction on Sky Sports, Carragher and Neville offered their 2022 FIFA World Cup predictions. The former sided with Argentina and Messi to lift both the FIFA World Cup trophy and the Player of the Tournament award. Meanwhile, the latter opted for Brazil and Neymar.

Both Messi and Neymar are heading into the tournament in fine form. They have operated as two creative outlets behind France international Kylian Mbappe in a 3-4-2-1 setup for Paris Saint-Germain. The pair have helped PSG embark on an impressive 22-match unbeaten run across competitions.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has registered 12 goals and 14 assists in 19 games for PSG in the ongoing 2022-23 season. Neymar, meanwhile, has 15 goals and 12 assists in 20 overall appearances.

Argentina are scheduled to open their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign in Group C against Saudi Arabia on 22 November.

Meanwhile, Brazil are set to face Serbia in their Group G opener on 24 November.

Cristiano Ronaldo reveals his plans if Portugal lift the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy

During an interview with Piers Morgan (via TalkTV), Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo was asked if he would retire should his nation lift the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy. He replied:

"Yes. Retired. 100 percent."

Ronaldo, 37, is set to appear in his fifth edition of the prestigious tournament later this month. Selecao were knocked out by Uruguay at the last-16 stage in 2018. The forward is now expected to lead a final charge to add the much-coveted trophy to his ginormous trophy cabinet.

In his national colors, Ronaldo has lifted the 2016 UEFA European Championship trophy and the 2019 UEFA Nations League crown so far.

