Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville predict the Premier League title winners and top four 

Â Jamie Carragher (L) and Gary Neville laugh prior to the Premier League match
Soumalya Moitra
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified 23 Dec 2020, 14:27 IST
News
Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher both expect Liverpool to retain their Premier League title. The Premier League holders could equal Manchester United's record of 20 championships if they manage to win the league title this season. 

Speaking on Monday night football, Neville said:

"I said they were going to at the start of the season, and there’s nothing I see. That moment around Villa and Van Dijk getting injured I thought, ‘this could be interesting’, but they’ve settled down."
"They’ll have bumps - they didn’t have bumps last year, they were unbelievable - they’ll have bumps this year just because of the league and the way it is but I think they’ll definitely get there," Gary Neville concluded.

Rest of the Top 4 :

Gary Neville: Man City, Man Utd, Spurs

Jamie Carragher: Man City, Man Utd, Chelsea

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher predict Liverpool to win the Premier League 

Liverpool have opened up a four-point gap at the top of the Premier League table ahead of Leicester City. The Reds have won three of their last five games and are starting to find their mojo back despite their issues with injuries. 

Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool
Tottenham were the pacesetters early in the season, but the Spurs have fallen behind after two consecutive losses to Liverpool and Leicester City. Jose Mourinho has added steel to his team and, in typical Mourinho fashion, has ruffled a few feathers already.

Mourinho has found the perfect way to use the talents of Son Heung-min and Harry Kane. With 25 points on the board, the Portuguese manager will be confident of leading his team to the top 4. 

Manchester United started the season poorly with a humiliating loss against Tottenham at Old Trafford. However, the Red Devils have turned their season around have five wins in their last six. 

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have a game in hand against Burnley and if they do manage to win it, they could be just two points off the top. Bruno Fernandes has carried on his form from last season and leads the team in goals and assists. 

Published 23 Dec 2020, 14:27 IST
Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool Football Manchester United Jamie Carragher Gary Neville Football News Liverpool Transfer News Premier League Teams 2020/21
