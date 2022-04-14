Jamie Carragher lauds 'brilliant' Liverpool star for his performance against Benfica

Former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher has lauded Ibrahima Konate for his amazing performance against Benfica in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

The Reds saw off the Portuguese outfit 6-4 on aggregate even though the Anfield leg ended all square at 3-3 on Wednesday.

Konate was among the scorers for Jurgen Klopp's side on the night, having also struck in the first leg in Lisbon last week.

On both occasions, he struck a powerful header from close range as the 22-year-old delivered two top performances.

Luis Diaz, also signed in the January transfer window, has bagged all the headlines for an impressivw start to life at Merseyside, but Konate has been equally impressive if not more.

Carragher also heaped praise on the youngster on CBS Sports, saying:

“Konate scored exactly the same goal from the first leg. Nicolas Otamendi in the back of the net, as always.

“Brilliant start from that lad and he been brilliant since he has come in really to the Liverpool team.”

Konate started in the centre-back position on both occasions ahead of Joe Gomez, which could be an indication that he has made his case as a first-teamer already.

Gomez has been the main choice at the heart of Liverpool's defence alongside Virgil van Dijk in the last few seasons.

However, with Konate hitting the ground running after his arrival from RB Leipzig, Gomez will have to fight to regain his place.

Liverpool dreaming of another UEFA Champions League

Every time Liverpool have reached the semifinals of a European competition under Klopp, which is four times, they've reached the final on each occasion.

Now the Reds have a fifth in sight, a third in the Champions League, as their season draws to a close.

Villarreal, whom they face in the last four, are once again the underdogs but can't be taken lightly, given their giant-killing spree under Unai Emery.

The Merseyside outfit are also competing in the FA Cup and Premier League as a tough home stretch awaits them in their quest for an unprecedented quadruple.

The Reds trail league leaders Manchester City by a solitary point with seven games to go after an enthraling 2-2 draw at the Etihad. They face City in the FA Cup semifinals on April 16 and could meet them in the UEFA Champions League final too.

For now, things are looking bright, but fatigue could play a role, as Klopp will be cautious about rotating his squad, given the enormity of the challenges ahead.

