Jamie Carragher left stunned after Arsenal icon Ian Wright names number of goals Gyokeres must score to be considered success this season

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher was left stunned after Arsenal legend Ian Wright claimed Viktor Gyokeres would be a success if he scored 15 goals in the Premier League this season. Manchester United legends Roy Keane and Gary Neville were also shocked to hear the comment from the Gunners icon.
Speaking on the latest Stick to Football episode, Neville questioned Wright about Gyokeres. The player-turned-pundit asked how many goals the new €73.5 million striker would need to score to be deemed a success at Arsenal.
Wright stunned the pundits on the show when he said:
"I think if he scores 10 to 15 goals in the Premier League with another five or six pitching in obviously."
Keane was unimpressed with the number and quickly asked if Wright would have been happy to score just 15 goals during his time. The Arsenal icon swiftly replied that it was a different scenario and explained why Mikel Arteta's side needed just 15 more goals this season. He said:
"It's a different time. I don't want to put him under pressure. I think if he can get 15 and go from there that would be magnificent because we have to get the other guys going as well. I will take 15 in the Premier League. We were 17 goals behind them (Liverpool) last season, if we can get someone to bring another 15…"
The Gunners have finished 2nd in the Premier League in the last three seasons. They scored 17 fewer goals than champions Liverpool last season, while finishing 10 points behind.
Arsenal legend Lee Dixon confident about Viktor Gyokeres scoring goals
Arsenal legend Lee Dixon has admitted that he is curious to see how Viktor Gyokeres handles the pressure at Arsenal. He added that the goals scored for Coventry and Sporting CP are a good indication that he will do well under Mikel Arteta and told 10bet (via GOAL):
"It’s easy to look at the numbers and see how many goals he got for Coventry, and how many at Sporting, but what’s important is the little nuances when he’s not scoring. How does he handle three or five games without scoring, and the pressure that comes with that, with everyone on his back? If you see what he’s doing and you can tell he’s focused, making the right runs, maybe just being unlucky, then you can be confident it’s just a matter of time. But I've got a good feeling about him."
Viktor Gyokeres opened the scoring in the Emirates Cup action against Athletic Bilbao last week. The Gunners went on to win 3-0, with Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz scoring the others.