Jamie Carragher left stunned after Arsenal icon Ian Wright names number of goals Gyokeres must score to be considered success this season

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher was left stunned after Arsenal legend Ian Wright claimed Viktor Gyokeres would be a success if he scored 15 goals in the Premier League this season. Manchester United legends Roy Keane and Gary Neville were also shocked to hear the comment from the Gunners icon.

Ad

Speaking on the latest Stick to Football episode, Neville questioned Wright about Gyokeres. The player-turned-pundit asked how many goals the new €73.5 million striker would need to score to be deemed a success at Arsenal.

Wright stunned the pundits on the show when he said:

"I think if he scores 10 to 15 goals in the Premier League with another five or six pitching in obviously."

Keane was unimpressed with the number and quickly asked if Wright would have been happy to score just 15 goals during his time. The Arsenal icon swiftly replied that it was a different scenario and explained why Mikel Arteta's side needed just 15 more goals this season. He said:

Ad

Trending

"It's a different time. I don't want to put him under pressure. I think if he can get 15 and go from there that would be magnificent because we have to get the other guys going as well. I will take 15 in the Premier League. We were 17 goals behind them (Liverpool) last season, if we can get someone to bring another 15…"

Ad

The Gunners have finished 2nd in the Premier League in the last three seasons. They scored 17 fewer goals than champions Liverpool last season, while finishing 10 points behind.

Arsenal legend Lee Dixon confident about Viktor Gyokeres scoring goals

Arsenal legend Lee Dixon has admitted that he is curious to see how Viktor Gyokeres handles the pressure at Arsenal. He added that the goals scored for Coventry and Sporting CP are a good indication that he will do well under Mikel Arteta and told 10bet (via GOAL):

Ad

"It’s easy to look at the numbers and see how many goals he got for Coventry, and how many at Sporting, but what’s important is the little nuances when he’s not scoring. How does he handle three or five games without scoring, and the pressure that comes with that, with everyone on his back? If you see what he’s doing and you can tell he’s focused, making the right runs, maybe just being unlucky, then you can be confident it’s just a matter of time. But I've got a good feeling about him."

Viktor Gyokeres opened the scoring in the Emirates Cup action against Athletic Bilbao last week. The Gunners went on to win 3-0, with Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz scoring the others.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More