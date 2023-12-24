Jamie Carragher makes 2023-24 Premier League title prediction after Liverpool's 1-1 draw against Arsenal 

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has backed Arsenal to win the Premier League title this season ahead of his former club. The pundit was impressed by the Gunners' performances against the Reds and Aston Villa this season even though they managed just a draw and a loss respectively against them.

Speaking after Liverpool's 1-1 draw against the Gunners at Anfield on Saturday (23 December), Carragher told Sky Sports:

"I think I would favour Arsenal over Liverpool. When I look at that strength of the two centre-backs [William Saliba and Gabriel] and Declan Rice in midfield, they look really solid."

He added:

"Coming to Anfield, it was tough for them but they really didn't give away too many chances. It was the same at Aston Villa, they were unfortunate to lose that."

Carragher further stated:

"And Liverpool and Aston Villa are the two best teams at home this season, the records tell you that. Even though Arsenal only picked up a point from those two games, I was more impressed with the performances than what they picked up points wise."

Following an entertaining draw this weekend, Arsenal remain at the top of the Premier League table with a one-point lead over Jurgen Klopp's side. The Gunners have been in great form this season with 12 wins, four draws, and just two losses in the league.

The Merseysiders, meanwhile have secured 11 wins, six draws, and lost only once (against Tottenham Hotspur in September) this campaign.

"Of course it was a penalty" - Arsenal star William Saliba makes astonishing admission after Liverpool draw

Arsenal center-back William Saliba has admitted that Liverpool should have been awarded a penalty in their 1-1 draw. Gabriel Magalhaes opened the scoring for the Gunners early on.

The Reds then had a penalty shout 20 minutes into the match. Mohamed Salah received the ball at the edge of the box and attempted to get past Martin Odegaard.

The Norwegian midfielder seemed to slip slightly but his hand clearly came into contact with the ball. While the Merseysiders implored the referee for a handball, the spot-kick was not given.

Following the encounter, Saliba was asked about the incident. The France international told ViaPlay (via Tribal Football):

"Of course, of course it was a penalty. But I am not the referee."

Salah went on to find the back of the net nine minutes later, set up by an excellent assist from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Arsenal and other GW 18 fixtures! Click here