Jamie Carragher makes discouraging Real Madrid claim, names 3 sides who could beat them to UEFA Champions League trophy

Pundit Jamie Carragher has made a big claim regarding Real Madrid's performances in the UEFA Champions League this season.

Speaking in the aftermath of Los Blancos' 1-1 draw against RB Leipzig in the second leg of the round of 16, Carragher did not seem convinced with the hosts' performance.

"RB Leipzig were by far the dominant team over both legs. Real Madrid’s aura & Bernabéu got them through. It doesn't bode well in terms to winning the CL."

The former Liverpool defender also named three teams that could do better than Real Madrid in the Champions League this season. Jamie Carragher named last season's finalists, as well as Arsenal among the teams.

"Real Madrid are a long way short of Manchester City, & maybe Inter Milan & Arsenal."

Real won the first leg in Germany courtesy of a goal from Brahim Diaz. They made a slow start to the second leg and did not manage a shot on target in the first half. Vinicius Junior made it 2-0 on aggregate in the 65th minute after a well-worked move assisted by Jude Bellingham.

Leipzig skipper Willi Orban headed his team back into the contest just three minutes later after a lovely cross from David Raum. Marco Rose's men almost drew level on aggregate when Dani Olmo's late attempt hit the crossbar and bounced out.

Ancelotti's men join Manchester City as the first two teams to qualify for the quarter-finals. They will host Celta Vigo in La Liga on March 10 in their next game.

Former players come together to celebrate 122 years of Real Madrid

Real celebrated 122 years of their existence on March 6 and many across the footballing world came together to pass on good wishes.

This included several iconic former players such as Pepe, Kaka and Sergio Ramos, among others, who posted messages congratulating the club on the social media.

A few clubs also came forward to congratulate Los Blancos. AS Monaco, Napoli and Leed United were among the few clubs who posted messages on their social platforms.

It was a great touch from Monaco to acknowledge the players that have represented both teams. It is such gestures that make football the beautiful game.