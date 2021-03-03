Jamie Carragher makes a top-4 claim for Everton after Southampton win

Everton boosted their chances of a top-four finish in the 2020-21 Premier League, as an early goal from Richarlison sealed a 1-0 victory against Southampton on Monday.

It was the Toffees' first home success at Goodison Park since their victory over Arsenal just before Christmas. The Blues are now level on points with city rivals Liverpool and are just two points outside the Champions League qualification places, with a game in hand.

Speaking on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football after the game, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher said that the Toffees might just fall short of Champions League qualification this season. He said in this regard:

"Are Everton good enough (to finish in the top four)? I think they may just fall short. The squad of players is maybe just short of some of the other sides, you think of Liverpool and Chelsea. But if you look at the manager they have got, we have already spoken about his record and also how much of an impact he has had at Everton."

"I think the last two wins have pushed his win percentage above 50%. No Everton manager has been close to that since Howard Kendall's first spell - Everton's best ever manager - so that shows the job he has done since he has come in."

Carragher further added:

"I think if Everton are to get to the top four, a lot of it will be down to Ancelotti. I think other teams fighting for it maybe have better XIs or squads, but with that man in charge, anything is possible."

"The challenge should be top four, if you are Everton now, and you don't qualify for Europe, I think that would be a real disappointment. What they have to be thinking is the Europa League is the minimum, but they should be seriously thinking about top four, why not?"

Everton's last Champions League appearance was in 2005-06, but they look good to return to Europe's premier club competition after one and a half decade.

Advertisement

Can Everton finish in the top four this season?

Carlo Ancelotti's side have been superb on the road this season, winning eight of their 12 games. However, the Toffees have floundered at home, only managing to win five of the 13 games they have played at Goodison Park.

The Merseysiders need to step up their home form to bolster their chances of a return to the Champions League for the first time in 15 years.

Everton next play West Brom at the Hawthorns before making a trip to London to play top-four rivals Chelsea later this month.

This pigeon is in full flight! 🐦🇧🇷



One final look back at #EVESOU with our exclusive pitchside footage... — Everton (@Everton) March 2, 2021

Carlo Ancelotti will be hoping for James Rodriguez to be back in the team after the Colombian was left out of the squad against Southampton because of a minor knock he suffered during training,

Meanwhile, Tom Davies and Seamus Coleman also missed the encounter against the Saints, but both are expected to make a return against West Bromwich Albion in midweek.