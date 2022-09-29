Jamie Carragher names 2 Arsenal stars who have made the Gunners look like Premier League 'title contenders'

Jamie Carragher has named Gabriel Jesus and William Saliba as two Arsenal players who have been an inspiration for the club this season. He believes they have guided the Gunners to the top of the Premier League table.

Mikel Arteta's men have been impressive since the start of the season, losing just one game from seven in the league and winning the remaining six.

This has seen them garner 18 points as they look set to contend for the Premier League title.

According to Carragher, the remarkable run by the north London outfit is due to Jesus and Saliba's performances. He told talkSPORT (via Mirror):

"If you actually watched Arsenal this season, you'd never seen them before. I mean, they do look like they could be title contenders. I've always been a huge fan of Mikel Arteta, [I] really like how brave he's been - certainly last season - in blooding all these young players."

He added:

"Now, they're 12 months older but [with] the signing of Jesus and Saliba coming in at the back, [it] almost feels like it's completely changed the whole aspect of Arsenal right now. I think they could be a lot closer [to winning the league] than, you know, people give them credit for."

Gabriel Jesus has created the MOST chances in the Premier League this season…



Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli are also in the top 3 for chance creation





Jesus has been phenomenal for Arsenal ever since his summer move from Manchester City to the Emirates for £45 million. He has been a vibrant revelation in the final third, contributing four goals and three assists in the seven Premier League games he has played.

Saliba has also made a strong impression in Arteta's backline since returning from his loan spell at Marseille. The towering centre-back has been vital in those seven games, helping the team concede just seven goals and has also scored twice.

The Frenchman has also helped them keep three clean sheets in the process.





William Saliba tells Sky on his feelings about Arsenal: "I'm at home here. I like London, I like the club, I like everything. I feel at home here". Arteta and Edu wanted Saliba to stay at all costs this summer despite interest from many clubs - and he's key player now.

Manager Mikel Arteta has downplayed title chances for Arsenal

It is no surprise that the Gunners have been seen as potential Premier League champions this season, as they have started the campaign strong.

However, Mikel Arteta isn't focused on such thoughts, as the Spanish tactician stated after their 3-0 win against Brentford (via Mirror):

"Push to be the best that we can be and that's the aim and then the table won't lie after 38 games."

Arsenal will need to hold off the threatening Manchester City if they are to win the title this season. The Cityzens have won four out of the last five Premier League titles and are currently just one point behind the Gunners.

