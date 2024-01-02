Jamie Carragher names 2 Liverpool stars who can replace Mohamed Salah in starting XI during AFCON 

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher reckons Harvey Elliott or Dominik Szoboszlai could fill in for Mohamed Salah during the winger's absence for their upcoming games.

Salah is set to join Egypt as they compete in the Africa Cup of Nations 2024 in Ivory Coast. The winger could miss around seven games for the Reds across competitions if 'The Pharaohs' reach the final, scheduled for February 12.

Carragher believes midfielders Elliott or Szoboszlai can fill in for Salah on the right wing in Jurgen Klopp's starting XI. He said on Sky Sports (via Mirror):

"It will be very interesting to see who he puts in that position.

"An option could be Harvey Elliot. I think he is more of a midfield player, he lacks pace to play in the front three but he could do it. But also Szoboszlai. Liverpool have got a lot of midfield options now with Alexis Mac Allister back, Szoboszlai has played in that position for his former club."

However, Carragher insisted that the Merseysiders will miss Salah's goalscoring ability regardless, adding:

"You can’t replace his (Salah’s) goals. That will be very difficult."

Salah has been in excellent form for Liverpool this season, scoring 18 goals and providing nine assists in 27 games across competitions.

Jurgen Klopp provides Dominik Szobszlai update after Liverpool vs Newcastle

The Reds beat Newcastle United 4-2 at Anfield in the Premier League on New Year's Day. A brace from Mohamed Salah and a goal each from Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo secured a comfortable win for the hosts.

However, Liverpool might have picked up an injury concern after midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai was subbed off in the 64th minute for Ryan Gravenberch. After the game, manager Jurgen Klopp said that the Hungarian midfielder felt an issue in his hamstring. He said (via Liverpoolfc.com):

“We wanted to take him off, that was the plan, but unfortunately it was somehow a minute late because in the last situation he felt the hamstring.

“Now we don’t know the extent of it, obviously, so we have to wait.”

Szoboslai arrived at Anfield from RB Leipzig after the Merseysiders paid his £60 million release clause in the summer. He has made 26 appearances across competitions for them, registering four goals and three assists.

Liverpool, meanwhile, sit atop the Premier League standings, three points above second-placed Aston Villa. They will next face Arsenal at the Emirates in the FA Cup third round on Sunday, December 7.