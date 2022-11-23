Jamie Carragher names his 2022 FIFA World Cup player of the tournament so far

Jamie Carragher named Pedri as his best player for the 2022 FIFA World Cup so far. Pedri started alongside Sergio Busquets and Gavi at the heart of Spain's midfield for their clash against Costa Rica. Luis Enrique's side are leading 3-0 at the time of writing.

However, Carragher's assessment of Pedri might seem a bit premature considering the player is yet to complete a full game. The Liverpool legend wrote on Twitter:

"Pedri is the player of the tournament so far!"

Carragher's former Liverpool teammate and Spain midfielder Luis Garcia replied to the post as he lauded Pedri's decision-making. Garcia wrote:

"Glad to hear that. Looks so easy what he does when on the ball and it's the most difficult thing in football, always the right decision!!"

Spain have managed to put clear daylight between them and Costa Rica in their Group C game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Dani Olmo opened the scoring for La Roja in the 11th minute of the game. Marco Asensio found the back of the net with a spectacular finish in the 21st minute.

Ferran Torres converted from the spot in the 31st minute to score the third for Luis Enrique's side.

In another game in Group C, four-time world champions Germany were handed a shock defeat by Japan with a scoreline of 2-1.

Spain star Pedri spoke ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Spain star Pedri claimed ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup that he is not the biggest star of La Roja. He said (via Barca Universal):

“I don’t feel like I am the number one star in the Spanish national team. For me, the responsibility lies with the whole team. I don’t feel like the biggest star just because my picture is on the buildings in Doha. I don’t focus on that, I just want to play and be calm; do what I can, and do what my coach asks."

Pedri also urged Luis Enrique to stay at the helm of the Spanish national team as he said:

“From my point of view, I think he deserves to continue with the national team because he is a coach who contributes a lot, but in the end, it is a decision that he and the federation will make.”

