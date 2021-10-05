Jamie Carragher names his ideal replacement for Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool 

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has named Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers as his top candidate to replace Jurgen Klopp if the German were to leave Anfield tomorrow.

The 43-year-old pundit believes the Liverpool job came too early into Brendan Rodgers' managerial career. According to him, the Northern Irishman would do a fine job for the Reds in their current situation.

Carragher told Sky Sports (via Anfield Watch):

“I’m a huge fan of Brendan Rodgers and think he’s a brilliant manager. I worked with him for 12 months at Liverpool and I think this job came too early for him. If Jurgen Klopp was to leave Liverpool tomorrow Brendan Rodgers would be top of the list."

Despite naming Rodgers as his ideal candidate to replace Klopp, Carragher knows the 48-year-old will never return to Liverpool after being sacked in 2015.

Nevertheless, the former Reds defender has credited Rodgers for the job he is currently doing at Leicester City. He said:

“That’s not going to happen because he’s been here [Liverpool] before - but done a brilliant job at Leicester. It is a bump in the road and I almost feel for Leicester because they’ve fell away at the end and it’s almost looked at negatively.

“They’re a really good side, a great club in how they recruit but it’s still overachieving what they’ve been doing in the mix of that top four under Brendan Rodgers year in, year out."

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch Jamie Carragher: “I’m a huge fan of Brendan Rodgers and think he’s a brilliant manager. I worked with him for 12 months at Liverpool and I think this job came too early for him. If Jurgen Klopp was to leave @LFC tomorrow Brendan Rodgers would be top of the list.” #awlive [sky] Jamie Carragher: “I’m a huge fan of Brendan Rodgers and think he’s a brilliant manager. I worked with him for 12 months at Liverpool and I think this job came too early for him. If Jurgen Klopp was to leave @LFC tomorrow Brendan Rodgers would be top of the list.” #awlive [sky] https://t.co/Jc3s5EsoSg

Brendan Rodgers came agonizingly close to lifting the Premier League title with Liverpool in 2014. However, a dip in form resulted in Manchester City pipping his side by just two points.

Jurgen Klopp eventually replaced Brendan Rodgers in 2015. He has since helped Liverpool win the Premier League, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and a FIFA Club World Cup.

Jurgen Klopp is guiding Liverpool through yet another title challenge

Jurgen Klopp is guiding Liverpool through yet another title challenge after failing to defend their Premier League crown last season. The Reds currently occupy second place in the league table, just one point behind league leaders Chelsea.

Also Read

Unlike their rivals, Liverpool are fighting for the title without having made any major signings this season. The only player that the Reds signed in the summer was French U-21 defender Ibrahima Konate, who arrived from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig for £36 million.

Goal @goal Current leaders of the big five leagues - and the gap between them and second place:🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Liverpool - 1 point

🇫🇷 PSG - 9 points

🇩🇪 Bayern Munich - 3 points

🇮🇹 Napoli - 2 points

🇪🇸 Real Madrid - 1 pointMind the gap! ⚠️ Current leaders of the big five leagues - and the gap between them and second place:🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Liverpool - 1 point

🇫🇷 PSG - 9 points

🇩🇪 Bayern Munich - 3 points

🇮🇹 Napoli - 2 points

🇪🇸 Real Madrid - 1 pointMind the gap! ⚠️ https://t.co/Iy5uI5OCUf

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh