Jamie Carragher names one player Liverpool should sign this summer

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has urged Liverpool to sign Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham in the summer transfer window.

Carragher was asked on Twitter about the player he would like his former side to sign and he replied:

“Jude Bellingham & the summer window is fine for me!”

The former Liverpool centre-back has previously praised Bellingham, who is widely considered one of the best youngsters on the scene at the moment. The midfielder first began making headlines courtesy of his incredible displays for Birmingham City during the 2019-20 season.

Bellingham was quickly snapped up by Borussia Dortmund the following summer amid interest from numerous top English clubs. The 18-year-old has gone from strength to strength since joining the German giants.

In the 2020-21 season, Bellingham made 46 appearances for Dortmund, scoring four goals and laying out four assists. He was excellent in both the Bundesliga and UEFA Champions League.

Bellingham received praise from all corners for his incredible performance against Manchester City in the quarterfinals of the latter competition. He also picked up his first major trophy that season, winning the DFB Pokal.

The midfielder has improved his attacking returns in the ongoing campaign, having already registered four goals and nine assists in just 25 matches.

Bellingham is unsurprisingly being monitored by several top clubs. The likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United are also said to be looking to sign the youngster in the summer. Dortmund are bound to request a massive fee, though, as his contract with the club runs until 2025.

Liverpool need reinforcements in attack and midfield

Much of Liverpool's transfer business in the summer is likely to revolve around moving players out of the club. The Reds currently have multiple players who don't boast enough quality to get into the first team and are likely to be moved out.

The likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Takumi Minamino are good players, but are unlikely to replace Liverpool's starting midfielders. Naby Keita, who has struggled with injuries since arriving at Anfield, has also been linked with a move away from the club.

In attack, the Reds still don't have adequate backups for Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane. Divock Origi has delivered some clutch goals for Liverpool, but he too has been rumored to be weighing up a move away from the club.

Also Read Article Continues below

Adding a midfielder like Bellingham to compete with the likes of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho will benefit the club in the short and long term. Liverpool could prioritize signing the 18-year-old along with an attacker when the summer transfer window opens in June.

Edited by Diptanil Roy