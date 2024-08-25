Jamie Carragher names one Real Madrid player who wouldn't be happy if Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold joins them

Former Liverpool centre-back Jamie Carragher has said that Dani Carvajal could lose his place in the Real Madrid XI if Trent Alexander-Arnold arrives at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Alexander-Arnold, 25, has etched his name in Reds folklore, but his immediate future at the club appears uncertain, as he's out of contract at the end of the seasaon. One of the clubs being named as his prospective suitors is Los Blancos.

With the player becoming eligible to start discussions with foreign clubs in January ahead of a potential free transfer next summer, Carlo Ancelotti could fancy his chances of snapping up the Englishman.

However, Carragher reckons Carvajal - having tasted success with club and country - might not be too happy with it if the move materialises. He said (as per Express via Mirror):

"I think (Dani) Carvajal would have something to say about it as well, with people talking about Trent. He's only won the European Cup six times and the Euros in the summer, so I don't think he'd be too happy about it."

Having come up through the ranks at Anfield, Alexander-Arnold has racked up 311 games across competitions for the senior team, contributing an impressive 100 goal contributions - 19 goals and 81 assists. He has won every title on offer in club football except the UEFA Europa League.

Meanwhile, Carvajal has an impressive resume of his own, winning a record six UEFA Champions League and four La Liga titles, among other domestic and continental honours, since making his Los Blancos first-team debut in the 2013-14 season.

How has Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold fared against Real Madrid?

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has played Real Madrid six times - all in the UEFA Champions League - but has not had a goal contribution. In fact, the Reds have gone winless on every occasion, losing five times.

One of those losses came in the final of the 2021-22 edition of the continental competition. Jurgen Klopp's side fell 1-0 to Los Blancos, with Vinicius Junior scoring the game's only goal in the 59th minute.

It's pertinent to note that the Reds had lost to the reigning La Liga and UEFA Champions League winners in the 2018 final as well. Jurgen Klopp's side conceded in the 51st minute but were back on level terms eight minutes later through Sadio Mane. However, Real Madrid scored two unanswered goals to reign supreme.

