Jamie Carragher names the player Manchester United need to sign

Jamie Carragher has named Harry Kane as the player Manchester United should sign this summer. The Liverpool legend believes a player like Jack Grealish is a luxury signing, but the Spurs striker would be essential.

Manchester United have Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial in their squad right now to play up front. The Uruguayan has been doing well, but the Frenchman has faded away this season – leaving the Red Devils hanging in few games.

Sky Sports pundits discussed the possible summer transfers that could help Manchester United challenge for the title next season. Jack Grealish and Harry Kane were the top mentions, but Jamie Carragher believes it should just be the Spurs striker. He said:

"I totally agree with Harry Kane coming, I think United basically need a better version of [Edinson] Cavani who doesn't play week in week out because of his age. But in terms of bringing in a creative player… if Pogba moves on, why not, of course. But right now, they are talking about tying him down to a new contract so I don't think it would be a must now."

Why should Manchester United not sign Jack Grealish?

Jamie Carragher believes Jack Grealish is highly talented but is not the player Manchester United need to sign. The former England defender claims the Red Devils already have Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford to play in the attacking midfield positions and they do not need one more. He said:

"I don't think he'd fit in at Old Trafford just because of the players they have got, not because of his talent. They've got [Paul] Pogba on that left a lot, [Bruno] Fernandes, [Marcus] Rashford likes to play on that side. I don't think he is a must for Manchester United, I think he has definitely got the quality."

Manchester United signed Donny van de Beek from Ajax last summer, but the Dutchman has failed to get into the starting XI. Ole Gunnar Solskjær has been sticking with his reliable options and has not given the former Ajax star enough chances to shine on the pitch for the Red Devils.