Jamie Carragher predicts outcome of Premier League clash between Manchester United and Liverpool

Liverpool and Manchester United are scheduled to face each other in what promises to be a massive encounter in the Premier League at Old Trafford today (August 22). Ahead of the highly anticipated fixture, former Reds defender Jamie Carragher has predicted who will end up coming out with the bragging rights.

The Englishman expects to see the two clubs go all out for three points at the Theater of Dreams. However, he tipped his former side to come out on top with a narrow 2-1 victory.

Jamie Carragher told the Sky Sports Football Podcast, as quoted by HITC:

“I think Liverpool will just win, I think it will be tough. I think Liverpool will win 2-1, I can see United getting a goal I can. The atmosphere there, the high line, they have pace in behind."

Manchester United are yet to score a goal of their own in the Premier League this season. The only goal in their favor was an own-goal from Alexis Mac Allister in their 2-1 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion on Matchday 1.

Regardless, Carragher believes the Red Devils will find the back of the net at Old Trafford. He stated that Jurgen Klopp's men have been poor defensively this season, which has seen them concede three goals in two games so far.

Carragher added:

"I don’t think Liverpool have been defending well this season in the three games they’ve had. There have been a lot of opportunities for the opposition. I can see United scoring, but I think Liverpool have enough to get a couple of goals."

Liverpool and Manchester United eyeing their first victory of the Premier League season

Erik Ten Hag's men earned a 4-0 victory when the two sides clashed in preseason earlier this summer

Both clubs are yet to win a game in the Premier League this season.

Jurgen Klopp's men played out a 2-2 draw with newly-promoted Fulham in their opening fixture and followed it up with a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.

Manchester United, on the other hand, lost 2-1 to Brighton in their first game before being hammered 4-0 by Brentford on Matchday 2.

Hence, today's fixture presents both sides with the opportunity to earn their first win of the season and send a strong message to rival clubs.

